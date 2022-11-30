2022 Pac-12 football championship: Game time, history, how to watch USC vs. Utah

This year's 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game features two programs coming off impressive regular seasons in USC and Utah. The game is Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.



The two teams met earlier in the season as Utah escaped USC with a 43-42 win, handing USC its only loss of the season. According to pac-12.com, this will be the first year that the conference has the top two teams in the conference playing, not the North and South division champions, and matches up two teams from the former South Division. The South Division champion was 2-9 in the title game from 2011-2021.



The Utes are aiming for back-to-back Pac-12 championships after taking the crown in 2021; the Trojans are looking to snag their first Pac-12 title since 2017.

USC is fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Utah is 11th.

2022 Pac-12 Championship game time, how to watch

You can watch USC and Utah at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 2. The game is on FOX and can be streamed online with FOX sports here. Follow live scoring here.

What the stats say for USC vs. Utah

Here's how the Trojans and the Utes match up statistically.

USC STAT utah 11-1 (8-1) Record (Pac-12) 9-3 (7-2) 42.5 Points per game 39.4 26.3 Points allowed 20 506.6 Offensive yards 467.7 322.6 Passing yards 247.7 184 Rushing yards 220 405.3 Yards allowed 317.5 267.8 Pass defense 206.3 142.4 Rush defense 111.3 22 Turnovers 7 Caleb Williams

3,712 yards, 34 TDs, 3 INT Passing leader Cameron Rising

2,629 yards, 22 TDs, 7 INT Travis Dye

884 yards, 9 TDs Rushing leader Tavion Thomas

687 yards, 7 TDs Jordan Addison

54 receptions, 810 yards, 8 TDs Receiving leader Dalton Kincaid

850 yards, 8 TDs Shane Lee

69 total tackles, 6.5 tfl, 2.5 sacks Defense Cole Bishop

68 total tackles, 6 tfl, 1.5 sacks

Pac-12 Championship Game history, scores

The Pac-12 title game has been played since the 2011 season, when Oregon defeated UCLA 49-31. Oregon has gone on to win three more title games, the most in the Pac-12.