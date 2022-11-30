2022 Pac-12 football championship: Game time, history, how to watch USC vs. Utah

This year's 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game features two programs coming off impressive regular seasons in USC and Utah. The game is Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The two teams met earlier in the season as Utah escaped USC with a 43-42 win, handing USC its only loss of the season. According to pac-12.com, this will be the first year that the conference has the top two teams in the conference playing, not the North and South division champions, and matches up two teams from the former South Division. The South Division champion was 2-9 in the title game from 2011-2021.
The Utes are aiming for back-to-back Pac-12 championships after taking the crown in 2021; the Trojans are looking to snag their first Pac-12 title since 2017.
USC is fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Utah is 11th.
2022 Pac-12 Championship game time, how to watch
You can watch USC and Utah at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 2. The game is on FOX and can be streamed online with FOX sports here. Follow live scoring here.
What the stats say for USC vs. Utah
Here's how the Trojans and the Utes match up statistically.
|USC
|STAT
|utah
|11-1 (8-1)
|Record (Pac-12)
|9-3 (7-2)
|42.5
|Points per game
|39.4
|26.3
|Points allowed
|20
|506.6
|Offensive yards
|467.7
|322.6
|Passing yards
|247.7
|184
|Rushing yards
|220
|405.3
|Yards allowed
|317.5
|267.8
|Pass defense
|206.3
|142.4
|Rush defense
|111.3
|22
|Turnovers
|7
|Caleb Williams
3,712 yards, 34 TDs, 3 INT
|Passing leader
|Cameron Rising
2,629 yards, 22 TDs, 7 INT
|Travis Dye
884 yards, 9 TDs
|Rushing leader
|Tavion Thomas
687 yards, 7 TDs
|Jordan Addison
54 receptions, 810 yards, 8 TDs
|Receiving leader
|Dalton Kincaid
850 yards, 8 TDs
|Shane Lee
69 total tackles, 6.5 tfl, 2.5 sacks
|Defense
|Cole Bishop
68 total tackles, 6 tfl, 1.5 sacks
Pac-12 Championship Game history, scores
The Pac-12 title game has been played since the 2011 season, when Oregon defeated UCLA 49-31. Oregon has gone on to win three more title games, the most in the Pac-12.
|Year
|winner
|score
|loser
|Location
|2011
|Oregon
|49-31
|UCLA
|Eugene, Ore.
|2012
|Stanford
|27-24
|UCLA
|Stanford, Calif.
|2013
|Stanford
|38-14
|Arizona State
|Temple, Ariz.
|2014
|Oregon
|51-13
|Arizona
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|2015
|Stanford
|41-22
|USC
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|2016
|Washington
|41-10
|Colorado
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|2017
|USC
|31-28
|Stanford
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|2018
|Washington
|10-3
|Utah
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|2019
|Oregon
|37-15
|Utah
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|2020
|Oregon
|31-24
|USC
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|2021
|Utah
|38-10
|Oregon
|Las Vegas, Nev.