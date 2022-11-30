Trending

NCAA.com | December 2, 2022

2022 Pac-12 football championship: Game time, history, how to watch USC vs. Utah

College Football Playoff rankings: Rivalry week upsets shake up top of poll

This year's 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game features two programs coming off impressive regular seasons in USC and Utah. The game is Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The two teams met earlier in the season as Utah escaped USC with a 43-42 win, handing USC its only loss of the season. According to pac-12.com, this will be the first year that the conference has the top two teams in the conference playing, not the North and South division champions, and matches up two teams from the former South Division. The South Division champion was 2-9 in the title game from 2011-2021.

The Utes are aiming for back-to-back Pac-12 championships after taking the crown in 2021; the Trojans are looking to snag their first Pac-12 title since 2017.

USC is fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Utah is 11th.

2022 Pac-12 Championship game time, how to watch

You can watch USC and Utah at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 2. The game is on FOX and can be streamed online with FOX sports here. Follow live scoring here.

What the stats say for USC vs. Utah

Here's how the Trojans and the Utes match up statistically.

USC STAT utah
11-1 (8-1) Record (Pac-12) 9-3 (7-2)
42.5 Points per game 39.4
26.3 Points allowed 20
506.6 Offensive yards 467.7
322.6 Passing yards 247.7
184 Rushing yards 220
405.3 Yards allowed 317.5
267.8 Pass defense 206.3
142.4 Rush defense 111.3
22 Turnovers 7
Caleb Williams
3,712 yards, 34 TDs, 3 INT		 Passing leader Cameron Rising
2,629 yards, 22 TDs, 7 INT
Travis Dye
884 yards, 9 TDs		 Rushing leader Tavion Thomas
687 yards, 7 TDs
Jordan Addison
54 receptions, 810 yards, 8 TDs		 Receiving leader Dalton Kincaid
850 yards, 8 TDs
Shane Lee
69 total tackles, 6.5 tfl, 2.5 sacks		 Defense Cole Bishop
68 total tackles, 6 tfl, 1.5 sacks
 

Pac-12 Championship Game history, scores

The Pac-12 title game has been played since the 2011 season, when Oregon defeated UCLA 49-31. Oregon has gone on to win three more title games, the most in the Pac-12.

Year winner score loser Location
2011 Oregon 49-31 UCLA Eugene, Ore.
2012 Stanford 27-24 UCLA Stanford, Calif.
2013 Stanford 38-14 Arizona State Temple, Ariz.
2014 Oregon 51-13 Arizona Santa Clara, Calif.
2015 Stanford 41-22 USC Santa Clara, Calif.
2016 Washington 41-10 Colorado Santa Clara, Calif.
2017 USC 31-28 Stanford Santa Clara, Calif.
2018 Washington 10-3 Utah Santa Clara, Calif.
2019 Oregon 37-15 Utah Santa Clara, Calif.
2020 Oregon 31-24 USC Los Angeles, Calif.
2021 Utah 38-10 Oregon Las Vegas, Nev.

