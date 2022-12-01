2022 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history for Georgia vs. LSU

During the College Football Playoff era, the winner of the SEC Championship Game has advanced to the CFP in every season, so the SEC Championship is annually one of the most pivotal games of the entire season.
Here's how to watch LSU and Georgia in the game:
- The 2022 SEC Championship Game is at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, on CBS.
- The game will feature Georgia, the SEC East division winner, against LSU, the SEC West winner.
- The SEC Championship Game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will be the sixth the SEC Championship Game has been played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the 29th time it will be held in Atlanta.
What are the current SEC standings?
Who are the past SEC champions?
Here are the previous winners of the SEC Championship Game, which started in the 1992 season.
|Season
|Champion
|Runner-up
|score
|MVP
|1992
|Alabama
|Florida
|28-21
|CB Antonio Langham, Alabama
|1993
|Florida
|Alabama
|28-13
|QB Terry Dean, Florida
|1994
|Florida
|Alabama
|24-23
|DT Ellis Johnson, Florida
|1995
|Florida
|Arkansas
|24-3
|QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
|1996
|Florida
|Alabama
|45-30
|QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
|1997
|Tennessee
|Auburn
|30-29
|QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee
|1998
|Tennessee
|Mississippi State
|24-14
|WR Peerless Price, Tennessee
|1999
|Alabama
|Florida
|34-7
|WR Freddie Milons, Alabama
|2000
|Florida
|Auburn
|28-6
|QB Rex Grossman, Florida
|2001
|LSU
|Tennessee
|31-20
|QB Matt Mauck, LSU
|2002
|Georgia
|Arkansas
|30-3
|QB David Greene, Georgia
|2003
|LSU
|Georgia
|34-13
|RB Justin Vincent, LSU
|2004
|Auburn
|Tennessee
|38-28
|QB Jason Campbell, Auburn
|2005
|Georgia
|LSU
|34-14
|QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia
|2006
|Florida
|Arkansas
|38-28
|WR Percy Harvin, Florida
|2007
|LSU
|Tennessee
|21-14
|QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU
|2008
|Florida
|Alabama
|31-20
|QB Tim Tebow, Florida
|2009
|Alabama
|Florida
|32-13
|QB Greg McElroy, Alabama
|2010
|Auburn
|South Carolina
|56-17
|QB Cam Newton, Auburn
|2011
|LSU
|Georgia
|42-10
|CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU
|2012
|Alabama
|Georgia
|32-28
|RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama
|2013
|Auburn
|Missouri
|59-42
|RB Tre Mason, Auburnn
|2014
|Alabama
|Missouri
|42-13
|QB Blake Sims, Alabama
|2015
|Alabama
|Florida
|29-15
|RB Derrick Henry, Alabama
|2016
|Alabama
|Florida
|54-16
|LB Reuben Foster, Alabama
|2017
|Georgia
|Auburn
|28-7
|LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
|2018
|Alabama
|Georgia
|35-28
|RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
|2019
|LSU
|Georgia
|37-10
|QB Joe Burrow, LSU
|2020
|Alabama
|Florida
|52-46
|RB Najee Harris, Alabama
|2021
|Alabama
|Georgia
|41-24
|QB Bryce Young, Alabama