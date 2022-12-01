Trending

football-d2 flag

D2Football | December 1, 2022

Finalists announced for the 2022 DII football Harlon Hill Trophy

DII football: 2022 selection show

Regional finalists for the 2022 recipient of the Harlon Hill Trophy were announced on Thursday, Dec. 1. In this round of voting, two nominees per super region advance as finalists, however, Super Region Three is represented with three finalists on this year's national ballot. The winner of the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16.

TOURNAMENT: Live updates from the 2022 DII football championship

2022 Harlon Hill Trophy Finalists

Super Region One

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd
Jared Bowie, WR, Concord

Super Region Two

Mario Anderson, RB, Newberry
Jada Byers, RB, Virginia Union

Super Region Three

Caleb Murphy, DE, Ferris State
TJ Davis, QB, Nebraska-Kearney
TJ Cole, RB, Ouachita Baptist

Super Region Four

Brandon Alt, QB, Bemidji State
John Matocha, QB, Colorado School of Mines

