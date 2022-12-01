Finalists announced for the 2022 DII football Harlon Hill Trophy

Regional finalists for the 2022 recipient of the Harlon Hill Trophy were announced on Thursday, Dec. 1. In this round of voting, two nominees per super region advance as finalists, however, Super Region Three is represented with three finalists on this year's national ballot. The winner of the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16.
2022 Harlon Hill Trophy Finalists
Super Region One
Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd
Jared Bowie, WR, Concord
Super Region Two
Mario Anderson, RB, Newberry
Jada Byers, RB, Virginia Union
Super Region Three
Caleb Murphy, DE, Ferris State
TJ Davis, QB, Nebraska-Kearney
TJ Cole, RB, Ouachita Baptist
Super Region Four
Brandon Alt, QB, Bemidji State
John Matocha, QB, Colorado School of Mines