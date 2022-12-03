2022 ACC football championship: Game time, how to watch Clemson vs. North Carolina

The 2022 ACC Championship Game will see Clemson, the Atlantic Division winner, face North Carolina, the Coastal champ, on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The Tigers are looking to win their eighth ACC title since 2011, while UNC is attempting to win its first conference title since 1980.
2022 ACC Championship game time, how to watch
You can watch Clemson and North Carolina at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is on ABC and can be streamed online with WatchESPN here. Follow live scoring here.
What the stats say for Clemson vs. UNC
Here's how the Tigers and Tar Heels match up statistically.
|Clemson
|Stat
|North Carolina
|10-2 (8-0)
|Record (ACC)
|9-3 (6-2)
|34.3
|Points per game
|37.1
|20.9
|Points allowed
|30.3
|406.3
|Offensive yards
|480.9
|218.0
|Passing yards
|320.9
|188.3
|Rushing yards
|160.0
|325.7
|Yards allowed
|442.7
|226.7
|Pass defense
|273.0
|99.0
|Rush defense
|169.7
|-2
|Turnovers
|+2
|DJ Uiagalelei
2,511 yards, 22 TDs, 7 INT
|Passing leader
|Drake Maye
3,847 yards, 35 TDs, 5 INT
|Will Shipley
1,092 yards, 14 TDs
|Rushing leader
|Drake Maye
629 yards, 6 TDs
|Antonio Williams
50 receptions, 523 yards, 4 TDs
|Receiving leader
|Josh Downs
929 yards, 11 TDs
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
74 total tackles, 9 tfl, 3.5 sacks
|Defense
|Cedric Gray
130 total tackles, 9 tfl
ACC Championship Game history, scores
The ACC title game has been played since the 2005 season, when Florida State upset Virginia Tech 27-22. Clemson has won the most title games, winning seven, including six in a row from 2015 through 2020.
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Loser
|Location
|2005
|Florida State
|27-22
|Virginia Tech
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|2006
|Wake Forest
|9-6
|Georgia Tech
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|2007
|Virginia Tech
|30-16
|Boston College
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|2008
|Virginia Tech (2nd title)
|30-12
|Boston College
|Tampa, Fla.
|2009
|Georgia Tech
|39-34
|Clemson
|Tampa, Fla.
|2010
|Virginia Tech (3)
|44-33
|Florida State
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2011
|Clemson
|38-10
|Virginia Tech
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2012
|Florida State (2)
|21-15
|Georgia Tech
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2013
|Florida State (3)
|45-7
|Duke
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2014
|Florida State (4)
|37-35
|Georgia Tech
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2015
|Clemson (2)
|45-37
|North Carolina
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2016
|Clemson (3)
|42-35
|Virginia Tech
|Orlando, Fla.
|2017
|Clemson (4)
|38-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2018
|Clemson (5)
|42-10
|Pitt
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2019
|Clemson (6)
|62-17
|Virginia
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2020
|Clemson (7)
|34-10
|Notre Dame
|Charlotte, N.C.
|2021
|Pitt
|45-21
|Wake Forest
|Charlotte, N.C.