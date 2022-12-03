Trending

NCAA.com | December 3, 2022

2022 ACC football championship: Game time, how to watch Clemson vs. North Carolina

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2022 ACC Championship Game will see Clemson, the Atlantic Division winner, face North Carolina, the Coastal champ, on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tigers are looking to win their eighth ACC title since 2011, while UNC is attempting to win its first conference title since 1980.

2022 ACC Championship game time, how to watch

You can watch Clemson and North Carolina at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is on ABC and can be streamed online with WatchESPN here. Follow live scoring here.

What the stats say for Clemson vs. UNC

Here's how the Tigers and Tar Heels match up statistically.

Clemson Stat North Carolina
10-2 (8-0) Record (ACC) 9-3 (6-2)
34.3 Points per game 37.1
20.9 Points allowed 30.3
406.3 Offensive yards 480.9
218.0 Passing yards 320.9
188.3 Rushing yards 160.0
325.7 Yards allowed 442.7
226.7 Pass defense 273.0
99.0 Rush defense 169.7
-2 Turnovers +2
DJ Uiagalelei
2,511 yards, 22 TDs, 7 INT		 Passing leader Drake Maye
3,847 yards, 35 TDs, 5 INT
Will Shipley
1,092 yards, 14 TDs		 Rushing leader Drake Maye
629 yards, 6 TDs
Antonio Williams
50 receptions, 523 yards, 4 TDs		 Receiving leader Josh Downs
929 yards, 11 TDs
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
74 total tackles, 9 tfl, 3.5 sacks		 Defense Cedric Gray
130 total tackles, 9 tfl

ACC Championship Game history, scores

The ACC title game has been played since the 2005 season, when Florida State upset Virginia Tech 27-22. Clemson has won the most title games, winning seven, including six in a row from 2015 through 2020.

Year Winner Score Loser Location
2005 Florida State 27-22 Virginia Tech Jacksonville, Fla.
2006 Wake Forest 9-6 Georgia Tech Jacksonville, Fla.
2007 Virginia Tech 30-16 Boston College Jacksonville, Fla.
2008 Virginia Tech (2nd title) 30-12 Boston College Tampa, Fla.
2009 Georgia Tech 39-34 Clemson Tampa, Fla.
2010 Virginia Tech (3) 44-33 Florida State Charlotte, N.C.
2011 Clemson 38-10 Virginia Tech Charlotte, N.C.
2012 Florida State (2) 21-15 Georgia Tech Charlotte, N.C.
2013 Florida State (3) 45-7 Duke Charlotte, N.C.
2014 Florida State (4) 37-35 Georgia Tech Charlotte, N.C.
2015 Clemson (2) 45-37 North Carolina Charlotte, N.C.
2016 Clemson (3) 42-35 Virginia Tech Orlando, Fla.
2017 Clemson (4) 38-3 Miami (Fla.) Charlotte, N.C.
2018 Clemson (5) 42-10 Pitt Charlotte, N.C.
2019 Clemson (6) 62-17 Virginia Charlotte, N.C.
2020 Clemson (7) 34-10 Notre Dame Charlotte, N.C.
2021 Pitt 45-21 Wake Forest Charlotte, N.C.

