Stan Becton | NCAA.com | December 3, 2022

2022 Big Ten Football Championship: Game time, history, how to watch Michigan vs. Purdue

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

During the College Football Playoff era, the winner of the Big Ten Championship Game has advanced to the CFP in six of eight seasons, so the Big Ten Championship is annually one of the most pivotal games of the entire season. Here's what you need to know for 2022's game.

Michigan and Purdue will play the Big Ten 2022 conference championship game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, on FOX.

Michigan won the Big Ten East division with a 12-0 (9-0) record. Purdue won the Big Ten West division with a an 8-4 (6-3) record.

What are the final Big Ten standings?

Below are the final Big Ten standings. The top team from each division made the championship game.

East (Conference wins, conference losses, overall wins, overall losses)

TEAM W L W L PF PA HOME AWAY STREAK
Michigan 9 0 12 0 478 152 8-0 4-0 Won 12
Ohio St. 8 1 11 1 534 231 7-1 4-0 Lost 1
Penn St. 7 2 10 2 430 216 6-1 4-1 Won 4
Maryland 4 5 7 5 350 289 5-2 2-3 Won 1
Michigan St. 3 6 5 7 293 329 4-3 1-4 Lost 2
Indiana 2 7 4 8 279 407 3-4 1-4 Lost 1
Rutgers 1 8 4 8 209 351 2-4 2-4 Lost 5

West (Conference wins, conference losses, overall wins, overall losses):

Team w l w l pf pa home away  streak
Purdue 6 3 8 4 343 277 4-2 4-2 Won 3
Minnesota 5 4 8 4 339 160 5-2 3-2 Won 1
Illinois 5 4 8 4 305 147 5-2 3-2 Won 1
Iowa 5 4 7 5 209 173 4-3 3-2 Lost 1
Wisconsin 4 5 6 6 318 246 4-3 2-3 Lost 1
Nebraska 3 6 4 8 271 331 2-5 2-2 Won 1
Northwestern 1 8 1 11 165 340 0-6 0-5 Lost 11

 

The Big Ten Championship Game will be played in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be the 12th time the Big Ten Championship Game has been played in Lucas Oil Stadium, the host of every Big Ten Championship game so far.

How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Championship

Here's how to watch the 2022 Big Ten Championship:

Players to watch in the 2022 Big Ten Championship

Here are some players to watch in the 2022 Big Ten Championship game.

Michigan

  • QB J.J. McCarthy
  • RB Blake Corum
  • RB Donovan Edwards
  • LB Junior Colson
  • EDGE Mike Morris
  • DB Rod Moore

Purdue

  • QB Aidan O'Connell
  • RB Devin Mockobee
  • WR Charlie Jones
  • DE Jack Sullivan
  • S Sanoussi Kane
  • S Cam Allen

The past Big Ten football champions

Here are the previous winners of the Big Ten Championship Game, which started in the 2011 season.

Date winner loser score location MVP
Dec. 4, 2021 Michigan Iowa 42-3 Indianapolis Aidan Hutchinson
Dec. 19, 2020 Ohio State Northwestern 22-10 Indianapolis Trey Sermon
Dec. 7, 2019 Ohio State Wisconsin 34-21 Indianapolis Justin Fields
Dec. 1, 2018 Ohio State Northwestern 45-24 Indianapolis Dwayne Haskins Jr.
Dec. 2, 2017 Ohio State Wisconsin 27-21 Indianapolis J.K. Dobbins
Dec. 3, 2016 Penn State Wisconsin 38-31 Indianapolis Trace McSorley
Dec. 5, 2014 Michigan State Iowa 16-13 Indianapolis Connor Cook
Dec. 6, 2014 Ohio State Wisconsin 59-0 Indianapolis Cardale Jones
Dec. 7, 2013 Michigan State Ohio State 34-24 Indianapolis Connor Cook
Dec. 2, 2012 Wisconsin Nebraska 70-31 Indianapolis Montee Ball
Dec. 4, 2011 Wisconsin Michigan State 42-39 Indianapolis Russell Wilson

