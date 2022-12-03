2022 Big Ten Football Championship: Game time, history, how to watch Michigan vs. Purdue

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

During the College Football Playoff era, the winner of the Big Ten Championship Game has advanced to the CFP in six of eight seasons, so the Big Ten Championship is annually one of the most pivotal games of the entire season. Here's what you need to know for 2022's game.

Michigan and Purdue will play the Big Ten 2022 conference championship game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, on FOX.

Michigan won the Big Ten East division with a 12-0 (9-0) record. Purdue won the Big Ten West division with a an 8-4 (6-3) record.

RANKINGS: See where Michigan and Purdue landed in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

What are the final Big Ten standings?

Below are the final Big Ten standings. The top team from each division made the championship game.

East (Conference wins, conference losses, overall wins, overall losses)

TEAM W L W L PF PA HOME AWAY STREAK Michigan 9 0 12 0 478 152 8-0 4-0 Won 12 Ohio St. 8 1 11 1 534 231 7-1 4-0 Lost 1 Penn St. 7 2 10 2 430 216 6-1 4-1 Won 4 Maryland 4 5 7 5 350 289 5-2 2-3 Won 1 Michigan St. 3 6 5 7 293 329 4-3 1-4 Lost 2 Indiana 2 7 4 8 279 407 3-4 1-4 Lost 1 Rutgers 1 8 4 8 209 351 2-4 2-4 Lost 5

West (Conference wins, conference losses, overall wins, overall losses):

Team w l w l pf pa home away streak Purdue 6 3 8 4 343 277 4-2 4-2 Won 3 Minnesota 5 4 8 4 339 160 5-2 3-2 Won 1 Illinois 5 4 8 4 305 147 5-2 3-2 Won 1 Iowa 5 4 7 5 209 173 4-3 3-2 Lost 1 Wisconsin 4 5 6 6 318 246 4-3 2-3 Lost 1 Nebraska 3 6 4 8 271 331 2-5 2-2 Won 1 Northwestern 1 8 1 11 165 340 0-6 0-5 Lost 11

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: FBS teams with perfect seasons so far

The Big Ten Championship Game will be played in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be the 12th time the Big Ten Championship Game has been played in Lucas Oil Stadium, the host of every Big Ten Championship game so far.

MORE: Michigan thinking big thoughts, Ohio State wondering about CFP hopes after The Game blowout

How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Championship

Here's how to watch the 2022 Big Ten Championship:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Dec. 3

Saturday, Dec. 3 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stats: Click or tap here for live stats during the game

Players to watch in the 2022 Big Ten Championship

Here are some players to watch in the 2022 Big Ten Championship game.

Michigan

QB J.J. McCarthy

RB Blake Corum

RB Donovan Edwards

LB Junior Colson

EDGE Mike Morris

DB Rod Moore

Purdue

QB Aidan O'Connell

RB Devin Mockobee

WR Charlie Jones

DE Jack Sullivan

S Sanoussi Kane

S Cam Allen

CFP🏆: College Football Playoff rankings release schedule

The past Big Ten football champions

Here are the previous winners of the Big Ten Championship Game, which started in the 2011 season.