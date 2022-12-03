2022 Big Ten Football Championship: Game time, history, how to watch Michigan vs. Purdue

During the College Football Playoff era, the winner of the Big Ten Championship Game has advanced to the CFP in six of eight seasons, so the Big Ten Championship is annually one of the most pivotal games of the entire season. Here's what you need to know for 2022's game.
Michigan and Purdue will play the Big Ten 2022 conference championship game at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, on FOX.
Michigan won the Big Ten East division with a 12-0 (9-0) record. Purdue won the Big Ten West division with a an 8-4 (6-3) record.
What are the final Big Ten standings?
Below are the final Big Ten standings. The top team from each division made the championship game.
East (Conference wins, conference losses, overall wins, overall losses)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|HOME
|AWAY
|STREAK
|Michigan
|9
|0
|12
|0
|478
|152
|8-0
|4-0
|Won 12
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|11
|1
|534
|231
|7-1
|4-0
|Lost 1
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|10
|2
|430
|216
|6-1
|4-1
|Won 4
|Maryland
|4
|5
|7
|5
|350
|289
|5-2
|2-3
|Won 1
|Michigan St.
|3
|6
|5
|7
|293
|329
|4-3
|1-4
|Lost 2
|Indiana
|2
|7
|4
|8
|279
|407
|3-4
|1-4
|Lost 1
|Rutgers
|1
|8
|4
|8
|209
|351
|2-4
|2-4
|Lost 5
West (Conference wins, conference losses, overall wins, overall losses):
|Team
|w
|l
|w
|l
|pf
|pa
|home
|away
|streak
|Purdue
|6
|3
|8
|4
|343
|277
|4-2
|4-2
|Won 3
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|8
|4
|339
|160
|5-2
|3-2
|Won 1
|Illinois
|5
|4
|8
|4
|305
|147
|5-2
|3-2
|Won 1
|Iowa
|5
|4
|7
|5
|209
|173
|4-3
|3-2
|Lost 1
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|6
|6
|318
|246
|4-3
|2-3
|Lost 1
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|4
|8
|271
|331
|2-5
|2-2
|Won 1
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|1
|11
|165
|340
|0-6
|0-5
|Lost 11
The Big Ten Championship Game will be played in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be the 12th time the Big Ten Championship Game has been played in Lucas Oil Stadium, the host of every Big Ten Championship game so far.
How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Championship
Here's how to watch the 2022 Big Ten Championship:
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 3
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stats: Click or tap here for live stats during the game
Players to watch in the 2022 Big Ten Championship
Here are some players to watch in the 2022 Big Ten Championship game.
Michigan
- QB J.J. McCarthy
- RB Blake Corum
- RB Donovan Edwards
- LB Junior Colson
- EDGE Mike Morris
- DB Rod Moore
Purdue
- QB Aidan O'Connell
- RB Devin Mockobee
- WR Charlie Jones
- DE Jack Sullivan
- S Sanoussi Kane
- S Cam Allen
The past Big Ten football champions
Here are the previous winners of the Big Ten Championship Game, which started in the 2011 season.
|Date
|winner
|loser
|score
|location
|MVP
|Dec. 4, 2021
|Michigan
|Iowa
|42-3
|Indianapolis
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Dec. 19, 2020
|Ohio State
|Northwestern
|22-10
|Indianapolis
|Trey Sermon
|Dec. 7, 2019
|Ohio State
|Wisconsin
|34-21
|Indianapolis
|Justin Fields
|Dec. 1, 2018
|Ohio State
|Northwestern
|45-24
|Indianapolis
|Dwayne Haskins Jr.
|Dec. 2, 2017
|Ohio State
|Wisconsin
|27-21
|Indianapolis
|J.K. Dobbins
|Dec. 3, 2016
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|38-31
|Indianapolis
|Trace McSorley
|Dec. 5, 2014
|Michigan State
|Iowa
|16-13
|Indianapolis
|Connor Cook
|Dec. 6, 2014
|Ohio State
|Wisconsin
|59-0
|Indianapolis
|Cardale Jones
|Dec. 7, 2013
|Michigan State
|Ohio State
|34-24
|Indianapolis
|Connor Cook
|Dec. 2, 2012
|Wisconsin
|Nebraska
|70-31
|Indianapolis
|Montee Ball
|Dec. 4, 2011
|Wisconsin
|Michigan State
|42-39
|Indianapolis
|Russell Wilson