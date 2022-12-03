Trending

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | December 3, 2022

Deion Sanders named head football coach at Colorado, will lead Jackson State into Celebration Bowl

All 7 TDs from North Dakota State's FCS playoff win over Montana

Shortly after Jackson State won the SWAC to get into the Celebration Bowl, Tigers coach Deion Sanders was named the 28th head coach of CU Boulder. 

Sanders will finish the season at JSU and coach the Tigers in the Celebration Bowl.

"I've chosen to accept the job elsewhere next year," Sanders said in a video of him addressing the team posted to Instagram. "I'm gonna finish what we started, and we're gonna dominate. I'm gonna be here until that end and that conclusion, and then when that conclusion... we'll move on."

2022 HBCU: Follow everything that happens in the 2022 HBCU football season

Coach Prime campaigned for wide receivers coach T.C. Taylor to succeed him at Jackson State.

"My recommendation goes to T.C." Sanders said. "They know how I feel about T.C. I want T.C., and several of the staff members here will be retained. I would love for it to be someone in-house ... I would not be here if it weren't for this man.

