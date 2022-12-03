We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. We're down to only two unbeaten teams. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking.
Here's a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by College Football Playoff rankings.
Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022
No. 1 Georgia
Record: 13-0 (9-0 SEC)
Last game: def. LSU, 50-30 (SEC Championship)
Next game: TBA
Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title)
Georgia finished 12-0 for a second straight regular season, and then won its first SEC title since 2017 with a 50-30 win over LSU in Atlanta. The defending champion Bulldogs impressed with then-No. 1 Tennessee in town in its biggest game of the season back on Nov. 5, controlling the Vols in a 27-13 win.
No. 2 Michigan
Record: 13-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
Last game: def. Purdue, 43-22 (Big Ten Championship)
Next game: TBA
Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title)
Michigan is Big Ten champion for the second straight season, after routing Purdue in Indianapolis. This comes a week after beating rival Ohio State for a second consecutive year, running all over the Buckeyes en route to a 45-23 win.
