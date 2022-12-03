These are the biggest stadiums in college football

We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. We're down to only two unbeaten teams. What was a long list is now an exclusive list that keeps on shrinking.

Here's a look at all the remaining unbeaten FBS teams this season. Teams are listed in order by College Football Playoff rankings.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022

No. 1 Georgia

Record: 13-0 (9-0 SEC)

Last game: def. LSU, 50-30 (SEC Championship)

Next game: TBA

Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title)

Georgia finished 12-0 for a second straight regular season, and then won its first SEC title since 2017 with a 50-30 win over LSU in Atlanta. The defending champion Bulldogs impressed with then-No. 1 Tennessee in town in its biggest game of the season back on Nov. 5, controlling the Vols in a 27-13 win.

No. 2 Michigan

Record: 13-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

Last game: def. Purdue, 43-22 (Big Ten Championship)

Next game: TBA

Last undefeated season: 1997 (12-0, won AP national title)

Michigan is Big Ten champion for the second straight season, after routing Purdue in Indianapolis. This comes a week after beating rival Ohio State for a second consecutive year, running all over the Buckeyes en route to a 45-23 win.

