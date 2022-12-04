2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule includes two semifinal games on New Year's Eve followed by the title game on Jan. 9, 2023. Check out everything you need to know below, including bowl game information for the CFP locations.

Here's a look at the upcoming CFP schedule:

2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU | Fiesta Bowl | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State | Peach Bowl | 8 p.m. | ESPN | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

CFP National Championship Game | 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN | Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Here is the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 season.

When is the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Year

(Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana

RANKINGS: Latest College Football Playoff poll | AP Poll | USA TODAY Coaches Poll

2022-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) - Jan. 6

2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 5

RELATED: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles

When will the 2022-23 College Football Playoff field selected?

The four teams selected to the 2022-23 College Football Playoff were announced on Sunday, Dec. 4. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are in as the top four teams. Click or tap here to see the final committee rankings.

2021-22 College Football Playoff scores, results

2021 season