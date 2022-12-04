The 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule includes two semifinal games on New Year's Eve followed by the title game on Jan. 9, 2023. Check out everything you need to know below, including bowl game information for the CFP locations.
Here's a look at the upcoming CFP schedule:
2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites
- No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU | Fiesta Bowl | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State | Peach Bowl | 8 p.m. | ESPN | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
- CFP National Championship Game | 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN | Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
Here is the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 season.
When is the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship?
The CFP national championship will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.
|Year
(Game Date)
|Game
|LOCATION
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
|Santa Clara, California
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|2021
|No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|2022
|No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
|Indianapolis, Indiana
2022-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates
2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8
2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) - Jan. 6
2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 5
When will the 2022-23 College Football Playoff field selected?
The four teams selected to the 2022-23 College Football Playoff were announced on Sunday, Dec. 4. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are in as the top four teams. Click or tap here to see the final committee rankings.
2021-22 College Football Playoff scores, results
2021 season
- Cotton Bowl (Dec. 31 2021): No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 (in Arlington, Texas)
- Orange Bowl (Dec. 31, 2021): No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 (in Miami Gardens, Florida)
- CFP National Championship Game (Jan. 10, 2022): No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 (in Indianapolis, Indiana).