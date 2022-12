College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for bowl games

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

Conference championship weekend is over in the college football season. Next up is bowl season, which started Dec. 16.

Check out the final College Football Playoff rankings below, along with TV information for all top-25 teams participating in bowls.

College football Top 25 schedule for bowl games

Friday, Dec. 16:

Saturday, Dec. 17:

No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida — Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Wednesday, Dec. 28:

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina — Holiday Bowl (San Diego) | 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29:

No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas — Alamo Bowl (San Antonio, Texas) | 9 p.m. | ESPN

No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma — Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Florida) | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 30:

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson — Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida) | 8 p.m. | ESPN

No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt — Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) | 2 p.m. | CBS

No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame — Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland — Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 31:

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State (CFP semifinal) — Peach Bowl (Atlanta) | 8 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU (CFP semifinal) — Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) | 4 p.m. | ESPN

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State — Sugar Bowl (New Orleans) | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 2:

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State — Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane — Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas) | 1 p.m. | ESPN

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue — Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Florida) | 1 p.m. | ABC

No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois — ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, Florida) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings (Dec. 4)

rank team record previous 1 Georgia 13-0 1 2 Michigan 13-0 2 3 TCU 12-1 3 4 Ohio State 11-1 5 5 Alabama 10-2 6 6 Tennessee 10-2 7 7 Clemson 11-2 9 8 Utah 10-3 11 9 Kansas State 10-3 10 10 Southern California 11-2 4 11 Penn State 10-2 8 12 Washington 10-2 12 13 Florida State 9-3 13 14 Oregon State 9-3 15 15 Oregon 9-3 16 16 Tulane 11-2 18 17 LSU 9-4 14 18 UCLA 9-3 17 19 South Carolina 8-4 19 20 Texas 8-4 20 21 Notre Dame 8-4 21 22 Mississippi State 8-4 24 23 NC State 8-4 25 24 Troy 11-2 NR 25 UTSA 11-2 NR

MORE POLLS: Check out the latest rankings across the country

College football Top 25 schedule for Week 13

Saturday, Nov. 26

Thursday, Nov. 24

Friday, Nov. 25

College football Top 25 schedule for Week 12

Saturday, Nov. 19

Thursday, Nov. 17

College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 12

Friday, Nov. 11



College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 10

College football Top 25 scores, results for Week 4

College football scores, results for Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 17

College football scores, results for Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 10