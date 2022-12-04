Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State make the 2022 College Football Playoff

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

The top four teams of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings are set with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State making the playoff.

Before we analyze the new CFP top 25, here's the list of the new rankings:

College Football Playoff rankings: The final top 25

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 13-0 1 2 Michigan 13-0 2 3 TCU 12-1 3 4 Ohio State 11-1 5 5 Alabama 10-2 6 6 Tennessee 10-2 7 7 Clemson 11-2 9 8 Utah 10-3 11 9 Kansas State 10-3 10 10 Southern California 11-2 4 11 Penn State 10-2 8 12 Washington 10-2 12 13 Florida State 9-3 13 14 Oregon State 9-3 15 15 Oregon 9-3 16 16 Tulane 11-2 18 17 LSU 9-4 14 18 UCLA 9-3 17 19 South Carolina 8-4 19 20 Texas 8-4 20 21 Notre Dame 8-4 21 22 Mississippi State 8-4 24 23 NC State 8-4 25 24 Troy 11-2 NR 25 UTSA 11-2 NR

Here's what the semifinals will look like

Here are the CFP semifinals matchups:

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State | Saturday, Dec. 31 | Peach Bowl (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) | ESPN | 8 p.m. ET

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU | Saturday, Dec. 31 | Fiesta Bowl (at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona) | ESPN | 4 p.m. ET

Ohio State takes No. 4

Ohio State is the lone new entrant to the top four of the final College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes didn't play during conference championship weekend, but made the field thanks to an 11-1 record. Only four teams have one or fewer losses, and Ohio State is one of those teams.

The Buckeyes replace Southern California in the top four after the Trojans lost in the Pac-12 Championship game.

Alabama and Tennessee miss the field

The first two teams out of 2022's College Football Playoff field are No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The two SEC teams take the fifth and sixth spots as the highest-ranked two-loss teams. Tennessee remains behind Alabama despite a head-to-head win.

New Year's Six Bowls

Here are the remaining four New Year's Six Bowls:

All times Eastern.

Friday, Dec. 30

Orange Bowl | 8 p.m. | ESPN | Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

Saturday, Dec. 31

Sugar Bowl | 12 p.m. | ESPN | Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Monday, Jan. 2

Cotton Bowl Classic | 1 p.m. | ESPN | AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

No. 10 Southern California vs. No. 16 Tulane

Southern California takes the at-large New Year's Six spot in the Cotton Bowl.

Rose Bowl Game | 5 p.m. | ESPN | Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California