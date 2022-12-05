Re-ranking 8 FCS teams before the 2022 playoff quarterfinals

Eight teams remain in the 2022 FCS playoffs. As the quarterfinals approach, the time is right to re-rank the teams left standing.

A quick reminder: these are my rankings only. The FCS championship committee does not re-rank teams in the playoffs; this will not impact the actual field. This re-ranking of the remaining playoff teams will provide a look at how teams have played in the playoffs so far and who has impressed. That said, let's look at the new rankings for FCS playoff teams.

Re-ranking the FCS teams entering the quarterfinals

1. South Dakota State

South Dakota State is the No. 1 seed in the FCS playoffs and stays No. 1 in this re-ranking after a dominant 36-point win over Delaware.

2. Montana State

Montana State looks like the second-best team in the FCS right now. The Bobcats are undefeated against the FCS this year and ran all over Weber State in the second round of the playoffs. Montana State had three players rush for over 90 yards and can compete with anyone behind that rushing attack.

3. North Dakota State

453 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Three forced turnovers. One defensive touchdown.

Those are the stats from North Dakota State's playoff win over Montana. On both sides of the ball, the Bison looked like a national championship team.

4. Sacramento State

Sacramento State drops from No. 2 to No. 4 in the quarterfinal re-ranking. The Hornets trailed entering the fourth quarter of their second-round win after struggling to run the ball, averaging 2.1 yards per carry. Quarterback Jake Dunniway also had a 1:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the playoff win.

A win is a win, but Sacramento State struggled in the second round. That drops the Hornets two spots.

5. William & Mary

William & Mary blasted an overmatched Gardner-Webb team, dropping 54 points (a season-high) on the Runnin' Bulldogs. When quarterback Darius Wilson plays like he did in the second round, William & Mary can contend for a title.

6. Holy Cross

Holy Cross is undefeated and off to its best start in program history. In the elements, Holy Cross showed it can win without a successful passing attack, only completing six passes. The Crusaders also shut down Dylan Laube last week, flexing their defensive muscle. Holy Cross rises two spots, thanks to its balance.

7. UIW

UIW has the best quarterback remaining in the FCS playoffs, but the Cardinals stay put at No. 7 entering the quarterfinals. Lindsey Scott Jr. threw five touchdowns (six if you count the pick-six) against Furman, but it took a fourth-quarter drive to secure the win. After that performance, UIW is the seventh-best team.

8. Samford

Samford drops from sixth to eighth in this re-ranking of FCS playoff teams. Samford is dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Michael Hiers and needed overtime to defeat Southeastern Louisiana. A close finish and quarterback questions drop the Bulldogs.