Track which conferences are winning the 2022-23 bowl season

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Bowl season is finally here. There are more than 40 FBS bowl games on the calendar, with matchups featuring conference champions, ranked teams and more. Conference bragging rights are up for grabs as well. We'll be keeping track of the conferences with the best bowl records all bowl season.

This article will be updated after each game. Conference representatives are in bold.

CONFERENCE (BOWL TEAMS) RECORD WINNING PERCENTAGE AMERICAN (7) 0-0 ACC (9) 0-0 BIG 12 (8) 0-0 BIG TEN (9) 0-0 C-USA (6) 1-1 .500 INDEPENDENTS (5) 0-0 MAC (6) 0-1 .000 MOUNTAIN WEST (7) 0-0 PAC-12 (7) 0-0 SEC (11) 0-0 SUN BELT (7) 1-0 1.000

American Athletic Conference (7)

Record: 0-0

WATCH THEM ALL: Complete bowl game TV schedule

ACC (9)

Record: 0-0

Big 12 (8)

Record: 0-0

Big Ten (9)

Record: 0-0

GET CAUGHT UP: Live scoreboard, stats for every game

C-USA (6)

Record: 1-1

Independents (5)

Record: 0-0

MAC (6)

Record: 0-1

TITLE: History of college football's national champions

Mountain West (7)

Record: 0-0

Pac-12 (7)

Record: 0-0

SEC (11)

Record: 0-0

Sun Belt (7)

Record: 1-0