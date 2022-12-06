The 6 best potential 2022 FCS championship game matchups, and why

Only six games remain before the 2022 FCS championship game is played in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8. Before those games kick off, it's time to consider the most intriguing possibilities for a national championship matchup — and why.

6) No. 3 North Dakota State vs. No. 5 William & Mary

If you like the trenches, this is the championship matchup for you. If North Dakota State plays William & Mary for the title, we'll see one of the top offensive lines battle one of the best edge tandems in the FCS. North Dakota State has one of the top NFL draft prospects in the FCS in offensive tackle Cody Mauch, while William & Mary has a pair of great defensive ends John Pius and Nate Lynn.

Both teams like to establish the run, so this matchup may not have the fireworks of the others on this list, but the battle between the offensive and defensive lines will be one to watch.

5) No. 7 ​​UIW vs. No. 8 Holy Cross

If UIW meets Holy Cross for the title, it would be the lowest-seeded matchup in FCS title game history since the playoffs expanded to eight seeds. The underdog storyline will surely draw the most headlines, but I think this matchup is intriguing because of its potential for a shootout.

UIW's Lindsey Scott Jr. is a Walter Payton Award finalist, leading one of the top offenses in the nation. The last time Holy Cross played a Walter Payton Award finalist (Fordham's Tim DeMorat), we saw the Crusaders win an overtime thriller that saw touchdown after touchdown. We could see more of the same if UIW and Holy Cross play.

4) No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 2 Sacramento State

The top two seeds meeting for the title is only the fourth-best potential matchup. Why? Two of the top teams all season battling will be fun to watch, but it won't have storylines of the other, higher-ranked matchups. That said, this matchup still ranks fourth because it will be a revenge game for Sacramento State after the Hornets lost to the Jackrabbits last year.

3) No. 2 Sacramento State vs. No. 4 Montana State

Will the real Big Sky football champion please stand up? The winner of a Sacramento State-Montana State title game will be standing atop the podium. A head-to-head matchup between the Hornets and Bobcats will pit two undefeated Big Sky teams and co-champions that didn't get to meet during the regular season against each other. One of the only things sweeter than a conference title is a national title, and the winner of this potential matchup will have both.

2) No. 3 North Dakota State vs. No. 4 Montana State

A rematch of last year's FCS Championship game. Montana State looks better this year than last year and won't have a first-year head coach or quarterback this go around. This matchup should be more competitive if it happens in the title game.

1) No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 3 North Dakota State

A top-five rivalry in the FCS for the national title? Sign me up!

The Jackrabbits vs. the Bison is the best potential 2022 FCS championship game matchup. South Dakota State already beat North Dakota State once this year, but the Jackrabbits have never defeated the Bison twice in one year. North Dakota State has lost three straight games in the rivalry and hasn't lost four games in a row since 1950.

It won't be the first time the two rivals have met in the playoffs, but it will be the first time they've met for a national title. Throw in the possibility of South Dakota State winning its first-ever championship against its archrival, and we could witness one of the greatest FCS championship games ever.