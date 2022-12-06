Every finalist for the Walter Payton, Buck Buchanan and Jerry Rice Awards

The 2022 FCS Award finalists have been named, with players making the final cut for the Walter Payton, Buck Buchanan and Jerry Rice Awards. The winners for the Payton and Buchanan awards will be announced on Jan. 7 and the winner for the Rice award will be announced on Dec. 7.

Let's get into the finalists.

Walter Payton Award Finalists

Update Dec. 5: Fordham's Tim DeMorat, UIW's Lindsey Scott Jr and Monmouth's Jaden Shirden are the top three finalists for the 2022 Walter Payton Award.

Thirty finalists were named for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, an award presented to the best offensive player in the FCS.

Some notable names include quarterbacks Tim DeMorat and Lindsey Scott Jr., the two most prolific passers during the 2022 season. In the backfield, Jaleel McLaughlin is the all-time rushing leader in FCS history, while Hunter Luepke looks to become the first fullback to ever win the award.

See the full list of finalists below.

Walter Payton Award Finalists

QB Tim DeMorat | Fordham

QB Cole Doyle | Saint Francis (PA)

QB Bailey Fisher | Gardner Webb

QB Michael Hiers | Samford

QB Parker McKinney | Eastern Kentucky

QB Tommy Mellott | Montana State

QB Davius Richard | North Carolina Central

QB Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State

QB Lindsey Scott Jr. | UIW

QB Matthew Sluka | Holy Cross

QB Reece Udinski | Richmond

RB Aidan Borguet | Harvard

RB Jake Chisholm | Dayton

RB Ailym Ford | Chattanooga

RB Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. | UC Davis

RB Geno Hess | Southeast Missouri State

RB Hunter Luepke | North Dakota State

RB Jaleel McLaughlin | Youngstown State

RB Deonta McMahon | McNeese

RB ShunDerrick Powell | North Alabama

RB Jaden Shirden | Monmouth

RB Cameron Skattebo | Sacramento State

RB Bhayshul Tuten | North Carolina A&T

WR Xavier Gipson | Stephen F. Austin

WR Devron Harper Jr. | Mercer

WR Joey Hobert | Utah Tech

WR Andrei Iosivas | Princeton

WR Fotis Kokosioulis | Fordham

WR Xavier Smith | Florida A&M

OL Cody Mauch | North Dakota State

Buck Buchanan Award Finalists

Update Dec. 6: William & Mary's John Pius, Illinois State's Zeke Vandenburgh and Central Arkansas' David Walker are the top three finalists for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award.

Thirty finalists were named for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, an award presented to the best defensive player in the FCS.

Some notable names include Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh, who leads the country in sacks, and Houston Christian linebacker Rodney Dansby, who leads the country in tackles. The linebacker group also features South Carolina State's BJ Davis and Jackson State's Aubrey Miller Jr., two of the best players from HBCUs this season.

See the full list of finalists below.

Buck Buchanan Award Finalists

DL Ty French | Gardner-Webb

DL Malik Hamm | Lafayette

DL Jake Heimlicher | Penn

DL Jay Person | Chattanooga

DL Caleb Sanders | South Dakota State

DL Spencer Waege | North Dakota State

DL David Walker | Central Arkansas

LB Joe Andreessen | Bryant

LB Kelechi Anyalebechi | UIW

LB Johnny Buchanan | Delaware

LB Rodney Dansby | Houston Christian

LB BJ Davis | South Carolina State

LB John Ford II | UT Martin

LB Kavian Gaither | Sam Houston

LB Ryan Greenhagen | Fordham

LB Aubrey Miller Jr. | Jackson State

LB Bryce Norman | Southeast Missouri State

LB John Pius | William & Mary

LB Winston Reid | Weber State

LB Stone Snyder | VMI

LB Chizi Umunakwe | Central Connecticut

LB Zeke Vandenburgh | Illinois State

LB Tristan Wheeler | Richmond

LB Antione Wiliams | Austin Peay

DB Khalil Baker | North Carolina Central

DB Luke Glenna | St. Thomas

DB Robby Hauck | Montana

DB Marcus Hillman | Elon

DB Alijah Huzzie | ETSU

DB Marte Mapu | Sacramento State

Jerry Rice Award Finalists

Twenty-five finalists were named for the 2022 Jerry Rice Award, an award presented to the best freshman in the FCS.

Some notable names include Idaho's quarterback Gevani McCoy, the only freshman signal-caller to lead his team to the postseason and WR Makai Jackson, an electrifying freshman that led Saint Francis (PA) to an NEC title. On the defensive side of the ball, LIU defensive lineman Eric O'Neill ranks in the top 10 nationally for sacks and tackles for loss. Then, there's also Jackson State wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, the highest-ranked recruit in the history of the FCS.

See the full list of finalists below.

Jerry Rice Award Finalists