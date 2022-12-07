Trending

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | December 14, 2022

2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

Alabama entered the 2022 college football season looking to bounce back from a loss to No. 3 Georgia in last season's thrilling College Football Playoff national championship game. It was the sixth time in the eight-season history of the College Football Playoff that the Crimson Tide have advanced to the championship game. They have the most CFP titles with three.

The Crimson Tide will close out its 2022-23 season in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.

2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

OPPONENT Score DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. Utah State W, 55-0 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Texas W, 20-19 Saturday, Sept. 10 12 p.m. FOX Austin, Texas
vs. ULM W, 63-7 Saturday. Sept. 17 4 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Vanderbilt W, 55-3 Saturday, Sept. 24 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Arkansas W, 49-26 Saturday, Oct. 1 3:30 CBS Fayetteville, Ark.
vs. Texas A&M W, 24-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 8 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Tennessee L, 52-49 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. Mississippi State W, 30-6 Saturday, Oct. 22 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. LSU L, 32-31 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 5 7 p.m. ESPN Baton Rouge, La.
vs. Ole Miss W, 30-24 Saturday, Nov. 12 3:30 p.m. CBS Oxford, Miss.
vs. Austin Peay W, 34-0 Saturday, Nov. 19 Noon ESPN+/SEC Network Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Auburn W, 49-27 Saturday, Nov. 26 3:30 p.m. CBS Tuscaloosa, Ala.
vs. Kansas State (Sugar Bowl)   Saturday, Dec. 31 Noon ESPN New Orleans, La.

SEC football standings

Latest college football rankings

2021 results

Alabama went 13-2 last season, making it to the CFP championship for the sixth time in eight seasons before losing to Georgia.

Here's what happened in each of the Crimson Tide's games in 2021:

OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) TV SCORE
vs. No. 14 Miami
(Atlanta, GA)		 Sept. 4 3:30 p.m. ABC W, 44-13
vs. Mercer Sept. 11 4 p.m. SEC Network W, 48-14
at No. 11 Florida Sept. 18 3:30 p.m. CBS W, 31-29
vs. Southern Miss Sept. 25 7:30 p.m. SEC Network W, 63-14
vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Oct. 2 3:30 p.m. CBS W, 42-21
at Texas A&M Oct. 9 8 p.m. CBS L, 41-38
at Mississippi State Oct. 16 7 p.m. ESPN W, 49-9
vs. Tennessee Oct. 23 7 p.m. ESPN W, 52-24
vs. LSU Nov. 6 7 p.m. ESPN W, 20-14
vs. New Mexico State Nov. 13 12 p.m. SEC Network W, 59-3
vs. No. 21 Arkansas Nov. 20 3:30 p.m. CBS W, 42-35
at Auburn Nov. 27 3:30 p.m. CBS W, 24-22
vs. Georgia (SEC Championship) Dec. 4 4 p.m. CBS W, 41-24
vs. No. 4 Cincinatti (CFP Cotton Bowl) Dec. 31 3:30 p.m. ESPN W, 27-6
vs. No. 3 Georgia (CFP National Championship) Jan. 10 8 p.m. ESPN L, 33-18

Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule.

CFP Schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9,
2023		 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

The semifinal games will start at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. As of Aug. 9, 2022, each game is yet to be assigned a start time. 

The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime. As of Aug. 9, 2022, an official start time has yet to be announced. Los Angeles will serve as host for the first time. 

