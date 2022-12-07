2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

Alabama entered the 2022 college football season looking to bounce back from a loss to No. 3 Georgia in last season's thrilling College Football Playoff national championship game. It was the sixth time in the eight-season history of the College Football Playoff that the Crimson Tide have advanced to the championship game. They have the most CFP titles with three.

The Crimson Tide will close out its 2022-23 season in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.

2021 results

Alabama went 13-2 last season, making it to the CFP championship for the sixth time in eight seasons before losing to Georgia.

Here's what happened in each of the Crimson Tide's games in 2021:

Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule.

CFP Schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9,

2023 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

The semifinal games will start at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. As of Aug. 9, 2022, each game is yet to be assigned a start time.

The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime. As of Aug. 9, 2022, an official start time has yet to be announced. Los Angeles will serve as host for the first time.

