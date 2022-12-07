2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Alabama entered the 2022 college football season looking to bounce back from a loss to No. 3 Georgia in last season's thrilling College Football Playoff national championship game. It was the sixth time in the eight-season history of the College Football Playoff that the Crimson Tide have advanced to the championship game. They have the most CFP titles with three.
The Crimson Tide will close out its 2022-23 season in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
2022 Alabama football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results
|OPPONENT
|Score
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|vs. Utah State
|W, 55-0
|Saturday, Sept. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. Texas
|W, 20-19
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Austin, Texas
|vs. ULM
|W, 63-7
|Saturday. Sept. 17
|4 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. Vanderbilt
|W, 55-3
|Saturday, Sept. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. Arkansas
|W, 49-26
|Saturday, Oct. 1
|3:30
|CBS
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|vs. Texas A&M
|W, 24-20
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|8 p.m.
|CBS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. Tennessee
|L, 52-49
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. Mississippi State
|W, 30-6
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. LSU
|L, 32-31 (OT)
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Baton Rouge, La.
|vs. Ole Miss
|W, 30-24
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Oxford, Miss.
|vs. Austin Peay
|W, 34-0
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|Noon
|ESPN+/SEC Network
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. Auburn
|W, 49-27
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|vs. Kansas State (Sugar Bowl)
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|Noon
|ESPN
|New Orleans, La.
SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from every college football game
SEC football standings
Click or tap here to see the latest SEC football standings.
Latest college football rankings
Check out where the Crimson Tide are in this week's polls.
2021 results
Alabama went 13-2 last season, making it to the CFP championship for the sixth time in eight seasons before losing to Georgia.
Here's what happened in each of the Crimson Tide's games in 2021:
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|SCORE
|vs. No. 14 Miami
(Atlanta, GA)
|Sept. 4
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|W, 44-13
|vs. Mercer
|Sept. 11
|4 p.m.
|SEC Network
|W, 48-14
|at No. 11 Florida
|Sept. 18
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|W, 31-29
|vs. Southern Miss
|Sept. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|W, 63-14
|vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
|Oct. 2
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|W, 42-21
|at Texas A&M
|Oct. 9
|8 p.m.
|CBS
|L, 41-38
|at Mississippi State
|Oct. 16
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|W, 49-9
|vs. Tennessee
|Oct. 23
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|W, 52-24
|vs. LSU
|Nov. 6
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|W, 20-14
|vs. New Mexico State
|Nov. 13
|12 p.m.
|SEC Network
|W, 59-3
|vs. No. 21 Arkansas
|Nov. 20
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|W, 42-35
|at Auburn
|Nov. 27
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|W, 24-22
|vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)
|Dec. 4
|4 p.m.
|CBS
|W, 41-24
|vs. No. 4 Cincinatti (CFP Cotton Bowl)
|Dec. 31
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|W, 27-6
|vs. No. 3 Georgia (CFP National Championship)
|Jan. 10
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|L, 33-18
Schedule: Check out game times, TV channels and scores from every college football game
BOWL GAMES: The full 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule
Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule.
CFP Schedule
|ROUND
|GAME
|DATE
|LOCATION
|STADIUM
|Semifinals
|Peach Bowl
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Semifinals
|Fiesta Bowl
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Glendale, AZ
|State Farm Stadium
|Championship
|CFP National Championship
|Jan. 9,
2023
|Inglewood, CA
|SoFi Stadium
The semifinal games will start at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. As of Aug. 9, 2022, each game is yet to be assigned a start time.
The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime. As of Aug. 9, 2022, an official start time has yet to be announced. Los Angeles will serve as host for the first time.