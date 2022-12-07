Trending

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | December 14, 2022

2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

Georgia is the defending national champions, winning the College Football Playoff for the first time over No. 1 Alabama last season. The Bulldogs had previously made it to the CFP Championship once before, losing to the Crimson Tide to conclude the 2017 season.

As part of its CFP title defense, Georgia claimed its second Southeastern Conference championship in the last 17 years (2017), dominating LSU, 50-30. Now the Bulldogs are the top seed in the 2022 College Football Playoff.

Here is the complete 2022 Georgia football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times.

2022 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

Opponent Score Date Time (ET) TV Location
vs. No. 11 Oregon W, 49-3 Saturday, Sept. 3 3:30 p.m. ABC Atlanta, Ga.
vs. Samford W, 33-0 Saturday, Sept. 10 4 p.m. SEC Network Athens, Ga.
at South Carolina W, 48-7 Saturday. Sept. 17 Noon ESPN Columbia, S.C.
vs. Kent State W, 39-22 Saturday, Sept. 24 Noon SEC Network+/ESPN+ Athens, Ga.
at Missouri W, 26-22 Saturday, Oct. 1 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Columbia, Mo.
vs. Auburn W, 42-10 Saturday, Oct. 8 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga.
vs. Vanderbilt W, 55-0 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m. SEC Network Athens, Ga.
vs. Florida W, 42-20 Saturday, Oct. 29 3:30 p.m. CBS Jacksonville, Fla.
vs. Tennessee W, 27-13 Saturday, Nov. 5 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga.
at Mississippi State W, 45-19 Saturday, Nov. 12 7 p.m. ESPN Starkville, Miss.
at Kentucky W, 16-6 Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m. CBS Lexington, Ky.
vs. Georgia Tech W, 37-14 Saturday, Nov. 26 Noon ESPN Athens, Ga.
vs. LSU (SEC Championship) W, 50-30 Saturday, Dec. 3 4 p.m. CBS Atlanta, Ga.
vs. Ohio State   Saturday, Dec. 31 8 p.m. ESPN Atlanta, Ga.

SEC football standings

Latest college football rankings

2021 results

Georgia went 14-1 last season en route to their first CFP championship.

Here's what happened in each of the Bulldogs' games in 2021:

DATE TIME (ET) TV OPPONENT LOCATION SCORE
Sept. 4 7:30 p.m. ABC vs. No. 3 Clemson Charlotte, NC W, 10-3
Sept. 11 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 vs. UAB Athens, GA W, 56-7
Sept. 18 7 p.m. ESPN vs. South Carolina Athens, GA W, 40-13
Sept. 25 12 p.m. SEC Network at Vanderbilt Nashville, TN W, 62-0
Oct. 2 12 p.m. ESPN vs. No. 8 Arkansas Athens, GA W, 37-0
Oct. 9 3:30 p.m. CBS at No. 18 Auburn Auburn, AL W, 34-10
Oct. 16 3:30 p.m. CBS vs. No. 11 Kentucky Athens, GA W, 30-13
Oct. 30 3:30 p.m. CBS vs. Florida Jacksonville, FL W, 34-7
Nov. 6 12 p.m. ESPN vs. Missouri Athens, GA W, 43-6
Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. CBS at Tennessee Knoxville, TN W, 41-17
Nov. 20 12 p.m. ESPN+/SECN+ vs. Charleston Southern Athens, GA W, 56-7
Nov. 27 12 p.m. ABC at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA W, 45-0
Dec. 4 4 p.m. CBS vs. Alabama (SEC Championship) Atlanta, GA L, 41-24
Dec.  31 7:30 p.m. ESPN vs. No. 2 Michigan (CFP Orange Bowl) Miami, Fla.  W, 34-11
Jan. 10 8 p.m. ESPN vs. No. 1 Alabama (CFP National Championship) Indianapolis, Ind. W, 33-18

Schedule: Check out game times, TV channels and scores from every college football game

2022 College Football Playoff

The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era.

BOWL GAMES: The Full 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule

Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule.

CFP Schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9,
2023		 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime.

HISTORY: Who has the most national championships?

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State make the 2022 College Football Playoff

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State made the 2022 College Football Playoff.
College Football Playoff rankings predictions: What the final CFP top 25 could look like

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 4. Here's how the top 25 could look.
2022 SEC Championship Game: Date, time, history

Here's the quick guide to the 2022 SEC Championship Game, which features LSU and Georgia at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, on CBS.
