The 2022 Ohio State football team is looking to lift the College Football Playoff trophy for the first time since the CFP began in 2014. The Buckeyes finished No. 4 in the final CFP rankings.
Here is the complete 2022 Ohio State football schedule, including opponents, results, TV networks and times.
2022 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|vs. Notre Dame
|W, 21-10
|Saturday, Sept. 3
|7:30 p.m
|ABC
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Arkansas State
|W, 45-12
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|12 p.m.
|Big Ten Network
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Toledo
|W, 77-21
|Saturday, Sept. 17
|7 p.m.
|FOX
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Wisconsin
|W, 52-21
|Saturday, Sept. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Rutgers
|W, 49-10
|Saturday, Oct. 1
|3:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Network
|Columbus, OH
|at Michigan State
|W, 49-20
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|4 p.m.
|ABC
|East Lansing, MI
|vs. Iowa
|W, 54-10
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|Noon
|FOX
|Columbus, OH
|at Penn State
|W, 44-31
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|Noon
|FOX
|State College, PA
|at Northwestern
|W, 21-7
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|Noon
|ABC
|Evanston, IL
|vs. Indiana
|W, 56-14
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|Noon
|FOX
|Columbus, OH
|at Maryland
|W, 43-30
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|College Park, MD
|vs. Michigan
|L, 45-23
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Georgia (Peach Bowl — CFP semifinal)
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Atlanta, GA
Big Ten football standings
Latest college football rankings
2021 results
The Buckeyes went 11-2 in 2021, missing the College Football Playoff but winning the Rose Bowl.
Here’s what happened in every game of Ohio State's 2021 schedule:
|at Minnesota
|W, 45-31
|Thursday, Sept. 02
|8 p.m
|Fox
|Minneapolis, MN
|vs. No. 12 Oregon
|L, 35-28
|Saturday, Sept. 11
|12 p.m.
|Fox
|Columbus, OH
|vs. Tulsa
|W, 41-20
|Saturday, Sept. 18
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|Columbus, OH
|vs Akron
|W, 59-7
|Saturday, Sept. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Big Ten
|Columbus, OH
|at Rutgers
|W, 52-13
|Saturday, Oct. 2
|3:30 p.m.
|Big Ten
|Piscataway, NJ
|vs. Maryland
|W, 66-17
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Columbus, OH
|at Indiana
|W, 54-7
|Saturday, Oct. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Bloomington, IN
|vs. No. 20 Penn State
|W, 33-24
|Saturday, Oct. 30
|7:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Columbus, OH
|at Nebraska
|W, 26-17
|Saturday, Nov. 6
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Lincoln, NE
|vs. No. 19 Purdue
|W, 59-31
|Saturday, Nov. 13
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Columbus, OH
|vs. No. 7 Michigan State
|W, 56-7
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|12 p.m.
|ABC
|Columbus, OH
|at No. 5 Michigan
|L, 42-27
|Saturday, Nov. 27
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|Ann Arbor, MI
|vs. No. 11 Utah
|W, 48-45
|Saturday, Jan. 1
|5 p.m.
|ESPN
|Pasadena, CA
When are the College Football Playoff semifinals?
The CFP semifinals are set for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. One semifinal is the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The other semifinal is the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
When is the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship?
The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The title game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This will mark the first time Los Angeles will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game.
Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.
|YEAR
(GAME DATE)
|GAME
|LOCATION
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
|Santa Clara, California
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|2021
|No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|2022
|No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
|Indianapolis, Indiana
Future CFP national championship locations and dates
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8
2025: Location TBD - Jan. 6
2026: Location TBD - Jan. 5