Stan Becton | NCAA.com | December 14, 2022

2022 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

The 2022 Ohio State football team is looking to lift the College Football Playoff trophy for the first time since the CFP began in 2014. The Buckeyes finished No. 4 in the final CFP rankings.

Here is the complete 2022 Ohio State football schedule, including opponents, results, TV networks and times.

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. Notre Dame W, 21-10 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m ABC Columbus, OH
vs. Arkansas State W, 45-12 Saturday, Sept. 10 12 p.m. Big Ten Network Columbus, OH
vs. Toledo W, 77-21 Saturday, Sept. 17 7 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH
vs. Wisconsin W, 52-21 Saturday, Sept. 24 7:30 p.m. ABC Columbus, OH
vs. Rutgers W, 49-10 Saturday, Oct. 1 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network Columbus, OH
at Michigan State W, 49-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 4 p.m. ABC East Lansing, MI
vs. Iowa W, 54-10 Saturday, Oct. 22 Noon FOX Columbus, OH
at Penn State W, 44-31 Saturday, Oct. 29 Noon FOX State College, PA
at Northwestern W, 21-7 Saturday, Nov. 5 Noon ABC Evanston, IL
vs. Indiana W, 56-14 Saturday, Nov. 12 Noon FOX Columbus, OH
at Maryland W, 43-30 Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m. ABC College Park, MD
vs. Michigan L, 45-23 Saturday, Nov. 26 12 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH
vs. Georgia (Peach Bowl — CFP semifinal)   Saturday, Dec. 31 8 p.m. ESPN Atlanta, GA

2021 results

The Buckeyes went 11-2 in 2021, missing the College Football Playoff but winning the Rose Bowl.

Here’s what happened in every game of Ohio State's 2021 schedule:

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
at Minnesota W, 45-31 Thursday, Sept. 02 8 p.m Fox Minneapolis, MN
vs. No. 12 Oregon L, 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 11 12 p.m. Fox Columbus, OH
vs. Tulsa W, 41-20 Saturday, Sept. 18 3:30 p.m. FS1 Columbus, OH
vs Akron W, 59-7 Saturday, Sept. 25 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Columbus, OH
at Rutgers W, 52-13 Saturday, Oct. 2 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Piscataway, NJ
vs. Maryland W, 66-17 Saturday, Oct. 9 12 p.m. FOX Columbus, OH
at Indiana W, 54-7 Saturday, Oct. 23 7:30 p.m. ABC Bloomington, IN
vs. No. 20 Penn State W, 33-24 Saturday, Oct. 30 7:30 p.m. ABC Columbus, OH
at Nebraska W, 26-17 Saturday, Nov. 6 12 p.m. FOX Lincoln, NE
vs. No. 19 Purdue W, 59-31 Saturday, Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. ABC Columbus, OH
vs. No. 7 Michigan State W, 56-7 Saturday, Nov. 20 12 p.m. ABC Columbus, OH
at No. 5 Michigan L, 42-27 Saturday, Nov. 27 12 p.m. FOX Ann Arbor, MI
vs. No. 11 Utah W, 48-45 Saturday, Jan. 1 5 p.m. ESPN Pasadena, CA

When are the College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. One semifinal is the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The other semifinal is the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

When is the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship?

The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The title game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This will mark the first time Los Angeles will serve as host of the CFP National Championship Game.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

YEAR
(GAME DATE)		 GAME LOCATION
2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas
2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona
2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida
2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia
2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California
2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana
2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida
2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana

Future CFP national championship locations and dates

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8
2025: Location TBD - Jan. 6
2026: Location TBD - Jan. 5

