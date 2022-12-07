2022 Tennessee football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

In Josh Heupel's second season at the helm, Tennessee football has reached its first 10-win season since 2007. Now the Vols close out their 2022-23 season with a trip to the Orange Bowl.
Here is the complete 2022 Tennessee football schedule, including opponents, results, times and TV broadcast info.
2022 Tennessee football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|vs. Ball State
|W, 59-10
|Thursday, Sept. 1
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|at Pittsburgh
|W, 34-27 (OT)
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|vs. Akron
|W, 63-6
|Saturday, Sept. 17
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. Florida
|W, 38-33
|Saturday, Sept. 24
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|at LSU
|W, 40-13
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|12 p.m.
|ESPN
|Baton Rouge, La.
|vs. Alabama
|W, 52-49
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. UT Martin
|W, 65-24
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|12 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. Kentucky
|W, 44-6
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|at Georgia
|L, 27-13
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Athens, Ga.
|vs. Missouri
|W, 66-24
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|Noon
|CBS
|Knoxville, Ga.
|at South Carolina
|L, 63-38
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Columbia, S.C.
|at Vanderbilt
|W, 56-0
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Nashville, Tenn.
|vs. Clemson (Orange Bowl)
|Friday, Dec. 30
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Miami, Fla.
SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from every college football game
SEC football standings
Click or tap here to see the latest SEC football standings.
Latest college football rankings
Check out where the Vols landed in this week's College Football Playoff rankings and AP Top 25 poll.
2021 results
Tennessee football finished 7-6 with an overtime loss in the Music City Bowl last season. Here's a look at each of their 2021 games:
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|vs. Bowling Green
|W, 38-6
|Thursday, Sept. 2
|8 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. Pittsburgh
|L, 41-34
|Saturday, Sept. 11
|12 p.m.
|ESPN
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. Tennessee Tech
|W, 56-0
|Saturday, Sept. 18
|12 p.m.
|SECN+
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|at Florida
|L, 38-14
|Saturday, Sept. 25
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Gainesville, Fla.
|at Missouri
|W, 62-24
|Saturday, Oct. 2
|12 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Columbia, Mo.
|vs. South Carolina
|W, 45-20
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|12 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. Ole Miss
|L, 31-26
|Saturday, Oct. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|at Alabama
|L, 52-24
|Saturday, Oct. 23
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Kentucky
|W, 45-42
|Saturday, Nov. 6
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Lexington, Ky.
|vs. Georgia
|L, 41-17
|Saturday, Nov. 13
|3:30 p.m.
|CBS
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. South Alabama
|W, 60-14
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. Vanderbilt
|W, 45-21
|Saturday, Nov. 27
|3:45 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|vs. Purdue (Music City Bowl)
|L, 48-45 (OT)
|Thursday, Dec. 30
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Nashville, Tenn.
📺 TV SCHEDULE: Check out game times, TV channels and scores from every college football game
2022 College Football Playoff
The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era. Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule. Here is the full 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule.
CFP schedule
|ROUND
|GAME
|DATE
|LOCATION
|STADIUM
|Semifinals
|Peach Bowl
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Semifinals
|Fiesta Bowl
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Glendale, AZ
|State Farm Stadium
|Championship
|CFP National Championship
|Jan. 9,
2023
|Inglewood, CA
|SoFi Stadium
The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime. Los Angeles will serve as host for the first time.
HISTORY: Who has the most college football national championships?