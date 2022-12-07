Trending

🏈 North Dakota State advances past UIW

🏆 North Central wins the DIII football title

🏐 Louisville, Texas to meet in championship

🎳 CFB bowl schedule
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | December 14, 2022

2022 Tennessee football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

In Josh Heupel's second season at the helm, Tennessee football has reached its first 10-win season since 2007. Now the Vols close out their 2022-23 season with a trip to the Orange Bowl.

Here is the complete 2022 Tennessee football schedule, including opponents, results, times and TV broadcast info.

2022 Tennessee football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. Ball State W, 59-10 Thursday, Sept. 1 7 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn.
at Pittsburgh W, 34-27 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 10 3:30 p.m. ABC Pittsburgh, Pa.
vs. Akron W, 63-6 Saturday, Sept. 17 7 p.m. ESPN+ Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. Florida W, 38-33 Saturday, Sept. 24 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn.
at LSU W, 40-13 Saturday, Oct. 8 12 p.m. ESPN Baton Rouge, La.
vs. Alabama W, 52-49 Saturday, Oct. 15 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. UT Martin W, 65-24 Saturday, Oct. 22 12 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. Kentucky W, 44-6 Saturday, Oct. 29 7 p.m. ESPN Knoxville, Tenn.
at Georgia L, 27-13 Saturday, Nov. 5 3:30 p.m. CBS Athens, Ga.
vs. Missouri W, 66-24 Saturday, Nov. 12 Noon CBS Knoxville, Ga.
at South Carolina L, 63-38 Saturday, Nov. 19 7 p.m. ESPN Columbia, S.C.
at Vanderbilt W, 56-0 Saturday, Nov. 26 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Nashville, Tenn.
vs. Clemson (Orange Bowl)   Friday, Dec. 30 8 p.m. ESPN Miami, Fla.

SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest scores from every college football game

SEC football standings

Click or tap here to see the latest SEC football standings.

Latest college football rankings

Check out where the Vols landed in this week's College Football Playoff rankings and AP Top 25 poll.

2021 results

Tennessee football finished 7-6 with an overtime loss in the Music City Bowl last season. Here's a look at each of their 2021 games:

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV LOCATION
vs. Bowling Green W, 38-6 Thursday, Sept. 2 8 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. Pittsburgh L, 41-34 Saturday, Sept. 11 12 p.m. ESPN Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. Tennessee Tech W, 56-0 Saturday, Sept. 18 12 p.m. SECN+ Knoxville, Tenn.
at Florida L, 38-14 Saturday, Sept. 25 7 p.m. ESPN Gainesville, Fla.
at Missouri W, 62-24 Saturday, Oct. 2 12 p.m. SEC Network Columbia, Mo.
vs. South Carolina W, 45-20 Saturday, Oct. 9 12 p.m. ESPN2 Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. Ole Miss L, 31-26 Saturday, Oct. 16 7:30 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn.
at Alabama L, 52-24 Saturday, Oct. 23 7 p.m. ESPN Tuscaloosa, Ala.
at Kentucky W, 45-42 Saturday, Nov. 6 7 p.m. ESPN2 Lexington, Ky.
vs. Georgia L, 41-17 Saturday, Nov. 13 3:30 p.m. CBS Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. South Alabama W, 60-14 Saturday, Nov. 20 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. Vanderbilt W, 45-21 Saturday, Nov. 27 3:45 p.m. SEC Network Knoxville, Tenn.
vs. Purdue (Music City Bowl) L, 48-45 (OT) Thursday, Dec. 30 3 p.m. ESPN Nashville, Tenn.

📺 TV SCHEDULE: Check out game times, TV channels and scores from every college football game

2022 College Football Playoff

The 2022-23 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era. Below is the complete 2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule. Here is the full 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule.

CFP schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 9,
2023		 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

The CFP national championship will air on ESPN during primetime. Los Angeles will serve as host for the first time. 

HISTORY: Who has the most college football national championships?

30 impact transfers to watch in the 2022-23 track and field season

The track and field transfer portal was active this offseason, with plenty of big names finding new homes for the 2022-23 season. Here are the most impactful transfers that you need to know this season.
READ MORE

College Football Playoff rankings: LSU enters top 5 in Week 13's top 25

LSU entered the top five in Week 13's College Football Playoff rankings, with defending national champion Georgia holding on to the top spot. Here's the full top 25.
READ MORE

Tennessee enters the top 3, new top-10 teams rise and more from Week 8's AP Poll

See how Week 8's AP Poll looks after Tennessee's historic win over Alabama.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners