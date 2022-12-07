The top 5 plays from Gevani McCoy’s Jerry Rice Award season

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy was named the 2022 Jerry Rice Award winner as the best freshman in FCS football. McCoy is the first Idaho player to win the award in its 12-year history after throwing for 2,791 yards, 27 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, leading Idaho to its first winning season since 2016 and first FCS playoff appearance since 1995.
MxCoy has had a fantastic season filled with great performances. Here are the top plays from his freshman season.
The top plays from Jerry Rice Award winner Gevani McCoy's freshman year
The first touchdown pass
Gevani McCoy's first touchdown pass of the season came against FBS opponent Washington State. With pressure barrelling towards him, McCoy fired a laser on a back-shoulder fade for his first touchdown of the season.
TOUCHDOWN VANDALS! McCoy finds Jordan Dwyer for a 23-yard score! pic.twitter.com/b0G3CzaJXf— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) September 4, 2022
Standing tall under pressure to land the upset
Gevani McCoy wasn't born the last time Idaho beat Montana on the gridiron in 1999 (23 years ago). That changed in 2022 when the Vandals reclaimed the Little Brown Stein trophy with an upset of the then-No. 3 Grizzlies. McCoy finished the game with 286 passing yards and two touchdowns, including this 43-yard score while getting sandwiched by two defenders.
TAKE A SHOT!@Gevani_McCoy finds @Hayden_Hatten88!— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) October 15, 2022
Idaho leads 22-13 with 1:54 to play in the third!#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/eh8yfwEGsk
A trickeration touchdown
Gevani McCoy's main job is to throw to his teammates who catch the ball for touchdowns. His role reversed against Portland State when he was on the receiving end of a trick play. McCoy not only caught the ball, but he also evaded two defenders on his way in for a touchdown.
TOUCHDOWN IDAHO!— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) October 22, 2022
Cummings finds @Gevani_McCoy for six! #GoVandals pic.twitter.com/YHx5l57GCq
An ankle-breaker for six
Gevani McCoy isn't a run-first quarterback, but he is elusive with the ball in his hands. That showed against UC Davis where made two defenders miss on his scramble into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game.
Another rushing TD for Vani!— Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) November 13, 2022
Vandals still fighting. #GoVandals pic.twitter.com/x6InKI06tv
Playoff fight
Down 10 points in the first-round of the FCS playoffs with less than four minutes to play, McCoy didn't allow his Idaho team to go away quietly. He ripped a 70-yard touchdown pass that traveled over 45 air yards to cut the lead to three points.
NOT. DONE. YET. @Gevani_McCoy unloads on the DEEP pass to @d1_maineybo#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/GjuglU3kns— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 27, 2022