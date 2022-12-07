The top 5 plays from Gevani McCoy’s Jerry Rice Award season

Trending

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | December 7, 2022

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy was named the 2022 Jerry Rice Award winner as the best freshman in FCS football. McCoy is the first Idaho player to win the award in its 12-year history after throwing for 2,791 yards, 27 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, leading Idaho to its first winning season since 2016 and first FCS playoff appearance since 1995. 

MxCoy has had a fantastic season filled with great performances. Here are the top plays from his freshman season.

The top plays from Jerry Rice Award winner Gevani McCoy's freshman year

The first touchdown pass

Gevani McCoy's first touchdown pass of the season came against FBS opponent Washington State. With pressure barrelling towards him, McCoy fired a laser on a back-shoulder fade for his first touchdown of the season.

Standing tall under pressure to land the upset

Gevani McCoy wasn't born the last time Idaho beat Montana on the gridiron in 1999 (23 years ago). That changed in 2022 when the Vandals reclaimed the Little Brown Stein trophy with an upset of the then-No. 3 Grizzlies. McCoy finished the game with 286 passing yards and two touchdowns, including this 43-yard score while getting sandwiched by two defenders.

A trickeration touchdown

Gevani McCoy's main job is to throw to his teammates who catch the ball for touchdowns. His role reversed against Portland State when he was on the receiving end of a trick play. McCoy not only caught the ball, but he also evaded two defenders on his way in for a touchdown.

An ankle-breaker for six

Gevani McCoy isn't a run-first quarterback, but he is elusive with the ball in his hands. That showed against UC Davis where made two defenders miss on his scramble into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game.

Playoff fight

Down 10 points in the first-round of the FCS playoffs with less than four minutes to play, McCoy didn't allow his Idaho team to go away quietly. He ripped a 70-yard touchdown pass that traveled over 45 air yards to cut the lead to three points. 

