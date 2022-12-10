Trending

🏈 North Dakota State advances past UIW

🏆 North Central wins the DIII football title

🏐 Louisville, Texas to meet in championship

🎳 CFB bowl schedule
football-fbs flag

Jordan Smith | NCAA.com | December 10, 2022

Southern Cal QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Williams became the seventh Trojan to win college football's most prestigious award, which ties USC with Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

Through 13 games, Williams lit up the stat sheet. He threw for 47 touchdowns and just four interceptions, completed 296 of 448 passes (.661) for 4,075 yards and rushed for 372 yards on 109 carries with 10 scores.

The Trojans went 11-2 with Williams under center. And even though the two losses to Utah ultimately kept USC out of the College Football Playoff, Williams' stellar campaign outweighed the blemish in the mind of most Heisman voters.

Williams grabbed 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points overall. TCU's Max Duggan finished in second place with 188 first-place votes and 1,420 points.

CJ Stroud, from Ohio State, came in third with 37 first-place votes and 539 overall points. Georgia's Stetson Bennett was just behind him in fourth place, tallying 36 first-place votes and 249 overall points.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker earned the fifth spot with 17 first-place votes and 226 points overall.

HEISMAN HISTORY: Every winner of the Heisman Trophy since 1935

LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS
RANKINGS: College Football Playoff Top 25 AP Top 25 Poll | Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy
STAY UPDATED: Keep up with scoresEvery College GameDay appearance | Season stats 
🏆 CFP: The schools the most CFP rankings without making the playoff | CFP likelihood of a Week 6 undefeated team
MORE: Most successful walk-ons | National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles
 

30 impact transfers to watch in the 2022-23 track and field season

The track and field transfer portal was active this offseason, with plenty of big names finding new homes for the 2022-23 season. Here are the most impactful transfers that you need to know this season.
READ MORE

College Football Playoff rankings: USC enters top 4 in Week 14's top 25

Southern California entered the top four in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, with defending national champion Georgia holding on to the top spot. Here's the full top 25.
READ MORE

College Football Playoff rankings: LSU enters top 5 in Week 13's top 25

LSU entered the top five in Week 13's College Football Playoff rankings, with defending national champion Georgia holding on to the top spot. Here's the full top 25.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners