Southern Cal QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Williams became the seventh Trojan to win college football's most prestigious award, which ties USC with Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

Through 13 games, Williams lit up the stat sheet. He threw for 47 touchdowns and just four interceptions, completed 296 of 448 passes (.661) for 4,075 yards and rushed for 372 yards on 109 carries with 10 scores.

The Trojans went 11-2 with Williams under center. And even though the two losses to Utah ultimately kept USC out of the College Football Playoff, Williams' stellar campaign outweighed the blemish in the mind of most Heisman voters.

Congratulations to USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner! pic.twitter.com/08TUdf5SfH — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 11, 2022

Williams grabbed 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points overall. TCU's Max Duggan finished in second place with 188 first-place votes and 1,420 points.

CJ Stroud, from Ohio State, came in third with 37 first-place votes and 539 overall points. Georgia's Stetson Bennett was just behind him in fourth place, tallying 36 first-place votes and 249 overall points.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker earned the fifth spot with 17 first-place votes and 226 points overall.

