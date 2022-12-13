Trending

🏈 North Dakota State advances past UIW

🏆 North Central wins the DIII football title

🏐 Louisville, Texas to meet in championship

🎳 CFB bowl schedule
football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | December 13, 2022

3 reasons why South Dakota State can win the FCS national championship

FCS playoff-record 129 points scored in UIW-Sacramento State shootout

South Dakota State is one of the final four FCS teams standing entering the semifinal round. Here's what sets the Jackrabbits apart and why they can lift the FCS championship trophy when it's all said and done.

RELATED: Why UIW can win the title | Why North Dakota State can win the title

 

3 reasons why South Dakota State can win the FCS national championship

Balance

South Dakota State has the balance needed to win its first FCS title. The Jackrabbits can run the ball effectively, thanks to the 1-2 running-back punch of Isaiah Davis and Amar Johnson. If a team stops the run, quarterback Mark Gronowski can spread out the defense, airing it out to a trio of NFL prospects in wide receivers Jadon and Jaxon Janke and tight end Tucker Kraft. The South Dakota State offense is not limited in how it can attack opposing defenses.

South Dakota State also has balance between its offense and defense. For all the star power on the Jackrabbit offense, the defense still has stars of its own. Caleb Sanders and Adam Bock are two of the best at their position when healthy and lead a front seven that is the No. 1 run defense in the FCS. 

South Dakota State's defense has great synergy with its offense, creating stops when the offense may be struggling. The offense also doesn't put the defense in bad positions, indicated by the sixth-best turnover margin in the FCS. Together, the South Dakota State offense and defense give the Jackrabbits the most balanced team remaining in the FCS playoffs.

LIVE UPDATES: Click or tap here for live coverage of the 2022 FCS playoffs

Coaching

Fresh off winning the Eddie Robinson Award (FCS Coach of the Year), John Stiegelmeier is making his third straight FCS semifinal appearance. Stiegelmeier is the winningest coach in South Dakota State football history, with almost 200 wins to his name. 

Stielgelmeier's experience as a coach is an advantage entering the final two rounds of the FCS playoffs. He's continued to get better with age, leading his team to more FCS postseason appearances (12) than the remaining postseason head coaches have years combined as a head coach (7). 

A great coach can be the difference between winning and losing, whether it's playcalling, time management or more. Stielgelmeier is the veteran of the remaining coaches, which could help lead his South Dakota State team to a title.

SEMIS: Everything you need to know about the 2022 FCS championship semifinals

Familiarity

South Dakota State's opponent in the semifinals is Montana State. The Jackrabbits played the Bobcats last season in the playoff semifinals, losing that game. South Dakota State won't be as unfamiliar with Montana State this go-around, as Bobcat quarterback Tommy Mellott and coach Brent Vigen are in year two of their tenure. 

If playoff familiarity helps South Dakota State win in the semifinals, familiarity could help the Jackrabbits again in the FCS Championship game. South Dakota State could face rival North Dakota State in the championship game, an opponent the Jackrabbits have beaten in three straight meetings.

RIVALRY: Memorable moments, all-time history of the NDSU-SDSU rivalry

No one has North Dakota State's number like South Dakota State, and that familiarity could lead the Jackrabbits to their first FCS title in program history.

4 top-25 college wrestling teams compete this weekend

No. 8 Virginia Tech, No. 15 North Dakota State, No. 16 Nebraska and No. 18 South Dakota State in particular will all be in action on Sunday, so here’s what you need to know about these duals and the athletes to watch.
READ MORE

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FCS championship semifinals

The 2022 FCS championship semifinals are here, and No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 4 Montana State, No. 3 North Dakota State and No. 7 UIW still have a chance to lift this year's trophy. Here's what you need to know.
READ MORE

Re-ranking 8 FCS teams before the 2022 playoff quarterfinals

South Dakota State and Montana State lead Stan Becton's re-rankings of the eight teams left in the 2022 FCS playoffs.
READ MORE

FCS Football News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners