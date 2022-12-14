2022 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

Dabo Swinney and Clemson will close out their 2022-23 college football season in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers were ranked No. 7 in the final College Football Playoff poll, and now match up with No. 6 Tennessee in Miami.

Here is Clemson's 2022 football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times.

Click or tap here for our live scoreboard.

2022 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

ACC football standings

Click or tap here to see the latest ACC football standings.

Latest college football rankings

Check out where the Tigers landed in this week's polls.

2021 Clemson football results

The Tigers went 10-3 on the season, finishing with a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Here was the 2021 full, detailed schedule for Clemson's 2021 football season, with results.

RELATED: Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins

2022-2023 College Football Playoff schedule

Clemson has made the College Football Playoff six times — missing only in 2015 and 2022.

Here's the schedule for the 2022-23 College Football Playoff.