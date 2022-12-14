Trending

NCAA.com | December 14, 2022

2022 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

Dabo Swinney and Clemson will close out their 2022-23 college football season in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers were ranked No. 7 in the final College Football Playoff poll, and now match up with No. 6 Tennessee in Miami.

Here is Clemson's 2022 football schedule, updated each week with results, TV networks and times.

Click or tap here for our live scoreboard.

2022 Clemson football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

OPPONENT Score DATE TIME (ET) TV Location
vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta, GA) W, 41-10 Monday, Sept. 5 8:00 p.m. ESPN Atlanta, GA
vs. Furman W, 35-12 Saturday, Sept. 10 3:30 p.m. ACCN Clemson, SC
vs. Louisiana Tech W, 48-20 Saturday, Sept. 17 8:00 p.m. ACCN Clemson, SC
at Wake Forest W, 51-45 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 24 12:00 p.m. ABC Winston-Salem, NC
vs. NC State W, 30-20 Saturday, Oct. 1 7:30 p.m. ABC Clemson, SC
at Boston College W, 31-3 Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. ABC Chestnut Hill, MA
at Florida State W, 34-28 Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. ABC Tallahassee, FL
vs. Syracuse W, 27-21 Saturday, Oct. 22 Noon ABC Clemson, SC
at Notre Dame L, 35-14 Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN
vs. Louisville W, 31-16 Saturday, Nov. 12 3:30 p.m. ESPN Clemson, SC
vs. Miami W, 40-10 Saturday, Nov. 19 3:30 p.m. ESPN Clemson, SC
vs. South Carolina L, 31-30 Saturday, Nov. 26 12 p.m. ABC Clemson, SC
vs. North Carolina (ACC Championship) W, 39-10 Saturday, Dec. 3 8 p.m. ABC Charlotte, N.C.
vs. Tennessee (Orange Bowl)   Friday, Dec. 30 8 p.m. ESPN Miami, Fla.

2021 Clemson football results

The Tigers went 10-3 on the season, finishing with a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Here was the 2021 full, detailed schedule for Clemson's 2021 football season, with results.

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION RESULT
vs. Georgia Sept. 4 Charlotte, NC L,10-3
vs. South Carolina State Sept. 11 Clemson, SC W, 49-3
vs. Georgia Tech Sept. 18 Clemson, SC W, 14-8
at NC State Sept. 25 Raleigh, NC L, 27-21 2OT
vs. Boston College Oct. 2 Clemson, SC W, 19-13
at Syracuse Oct. 15 Syracuse, NY W, 17-14
at Pittsburgh Oct. 23 Pittsburgh, PA L, 27-17
vs. Florida State Oct. 30 Clemson, SC W, 30-20
at Louisville Nov. 6 Louisville, KY W, 30-24
vs. UConn Nov. 13 Clemson, SC W, 44-7
vs. Wake Forest Nov. 20 Clemson, SC W, 48-27
at South Carolina Nov. 27 Columbia, SC W, 30-0
vs. Iowa State Dec. 29 Orlando, FL W, 20-13

2022-2023 College Football Playoff schedule

Clemson has made the College Football Playoff six times  missing only in 2015 and 2022.

Here's the schedule for the 2022-23 College Football Playoff.

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
Semifinals Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Championship National Championship Jan. 9, 2023 Los Angeles, CA So-Fi Stadium

Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

These are the college football programs with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the format began in 2014.
College football champions: Every undefeated team to win the national championship since 1936

Alabama won the 2020 college football national championship to become the 62nd undefeated national champion since 1936. Here’s a list of every undefeated college football national champion since then.
In-depth analysis, preview of Wake Forest-Clemson ahead of top-10 ACC showdown

An in-depth preview and how to watch when Clemson and Wake Forest meet in an ACC clash between the defending College Cup champions and the No. 1 team in DI men’s soccer at Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina. 
