Montana State is one of the final four FCS teams standing entering the semifinal round. Here's what sets the Bobcats apart and why they can lift the FCS championship trophy when it's all said and done.

3 reasons why Montana State can win the FCS national championship

Run game

Montana State is the leading non-triple option in the FCS in 2022. Montana State averages over 300 yards per game on the ground and has rushed for more than 300 yards in each of its two playoff games. The Bobcats can run the ball inside or outside, on power or zone plays, using a running back or quarterback.

Five different Bobcats have gained at least 400 yards rushing, and that doesn't include Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State's all-time leading rusher. Ifanse played in his second game of the season during the quarterfinal round and rushed for 162 yards and two scores. He's added another option to bolster the backfield.

With a multitude of options in the backfield, Montana State's run game has been unstoppable this year. For the Bobcats to win the title, they need two more games of dominance on the ground.

Two-quarterback system

In addition to Montana State's rushing attack, the Bobcats have two elite options at quarterback in Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers. Mellott and Chambers are great runners, and each can push the ball downfield, as shown in their starts when the other was hurt.

Mellott and Chambers keep defenses on their toes as they can alternate possessions, and even play on the field at the same time. Preparing for one talented quarterback and stopping him is difficult, but shutting down Mellott and Chambers has proven impossible for every team in the FCS so far. Throw in Mellott's postseason experience from last year's title-game run, and you have the makings of a championship-level two quarterback system.

The Bobcats are on a streak

Montana State has won 10 straight games entering the semifinal round. Six of those wins have been by double figures. In their last outing, the Bobcats blasted the fifth-overall seed by 48 points. Montana State enters the semifinals with plenty of momentum. The Bobcats look like the most dominant team remaining in the FCS playoffs, and that momentum could carry them to a title.