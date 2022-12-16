2022 FCS bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for football championship

The 2022 NCAA FCS championship is in the semifinals ahead of the championship game next month in Frisco, Texas.
Here is the schedule (all times Eastern) and TV info for the remaining games.
- FINAL | Friday, Dec. 16: No. 3 North Dakota State 35, No. 7 UIW 32
- Saturday, Dec. 17: No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Montana State | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
- Sunday, Jan. 8: The 2022 FCS Championship Game date is at 2 p.m on Sunday, Jan. 8 on ABC.
- Participants: No. 3 North Dakota State vs. TBD
Updated 2022 FCS football bracket
Updated 2022 FCS results from each round
2022 FCS quarterfinals:
- No. 3 North Dakota State 27, No. 6 Samford 9
- No. 4 Montana State 55, No. 5 William & Mary 7
- No. 7 UIW 66, No. 2 Sacramento State 63
- No. 1 South Dakota State 42, No. 8 Holy Cross 21
2022 FCS second-round results:
- No. 8 Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 19
- No. 7 UIW 41, Furman 38
- No. 5 William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14
- No. 4 Montana State 33, Weber State 25
- No. 1 South Dakota State 42, Delaware 6
- No. 6 Samford 48, Southeastern Louisiana 42 (OT)
- No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
- No. 2 Sacramento State 38, Richmond 31
2022 FCS first-round results:
- Furman 31, Elon 6
- Delaware 56, Saint Francis (PA) 17
- New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42
- Richmond 41, Davidson 0
- Weber State 38, North Dakota 31
- Gardner-Webb 52, Eastern Kentucky 41
- Southeastern Louisiana 45, Idaho 42
- Montana 34, Southeast Missouri State 24
Past FCS champions from 1978 to today
Here are the previous winners of the FCS Championship Game, which started in the 1978 season.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2021
|North Dakota State
|Matt Entz
|38-10
|Montana State
|Frisco, Texas
|2020
|Sam Houston
|K.C. Keeler
|23-21
|South Dakota State
|Frisco, Texas
|2019
|North Dakota State
|Matt Entz
|28-20
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2018
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|38-24
|Eastern Washington
|Frisco, Texas
|2017
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|17-13
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2016
|James Madison
|Mike Houston
|28-14
|Youngstown State
|Frisco, Texas
|2015
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|37-10
|Jacksonville State
|Frisco, Texas
|2014
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|29-27
|Illinois State
|Frisco, Texas
|2013
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|35-7
|Towson
|Frisco, Texas
|2012
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|39-13
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2011
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|17-6
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2010
|Eastern Washington
|Beau Baldwin
|20-19
|Delaware
|Frisco, Texas
|2009
|Villanova
|Andy Talley
|23-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2008
|Richmond
|Mike London
|24-7
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2007
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|49-21
|Delaware
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2006
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|28-17
|Massachusetts
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2005
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|21-16
|UNI
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2004
|James Madison
|Mickey Matthews
|31-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2003
|Delaware
|K.C. Keeler
|40-0
|Colgate
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2002
|Western Kentucky
|Jack Harbaugh
|34-14
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2001
|Montana
|Joe Glenn
|13-6
|Furman
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2000
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|27-25
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1999
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|59-24
|Youngstown State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1998
|Massachusetts
|Mark Whipple
|55-43
|Georgia Southern
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1997
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|10-9
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1996
|Marshall
|Bob Pruett
|49-29
|Montana
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1995
|Montana
|Don Read
|22-20
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1994
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|28-14
|Boise State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1993
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|17-5
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1992
|Marshall
|Jim Donnan
|31-28
|Youngstown State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1991
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|25-17
|Marshall
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1990
|Georgia Southern
|Tim Stowers
|36-13
|Nevada
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1989
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|37-34
|Stephen F. Austin *
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1988
|Furman
|Jimmy Satterfield
|17-12
|Georgia Southern
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1987
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Pat Collins
|43-42
|Marshall
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1986
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|48-21
|Arkansas State
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|44-42
|Furman
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1984
|Montana State
|Dave Arnold
|19-6
|Louisiana Tech
|Charleston, S.C.
|1983
|Southern Illinois
|Rey Dempsey
|43-7
|Western Carolina
|Charleston, S.C.
|1982
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|17-14
|Delaware
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1981
|Idaho State
|Dave Kragthorpe
|34-23
|Eastern Kentucky
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1980
|Boise State
|Jim Criner
|31-29
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1979
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|30-7
|Lehigh
|Orlando, Fla.
|1978
|Florida A&M
|Rudy Hubbard
|35-28
|Massachusetts
|Wichita Falls, Texas
* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.