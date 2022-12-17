Frank Gore Jr. sets FBS bowl game record for rushing yards. Who did he beat?

Southern Miss emerged victorious in its LendingTree Bowl matchup with Rice, but the story of the Golden Eagles' 38-24 win on Saturday was the record-setting performance of their running back, Frank Gore Jr.

Gore racked up 329 yards on 21 carries in the bowl win, setting the new pace for rushing yards in an FBS bowl game and breaking a record that stood for just two years. Appalachian State's Camerun Peoples ran for 317 in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas.

HOUSED IT 🏠 pic.twitter.com/GNW1RURkZm — Southern Miss Football (@SouthernMissFB) December 17, 2022

The 329 yards is also a Southern Miss program record and the most rushing yards by any FBS player in a single game this season. At an average of 15 yards per carry and two touchdowns, Gore was getting the job done — and then some — with his feet, but still found the opportunity to complete two of three pass attempts, including a touchdown.

Frank Gore Jr can do it all🔥



pic.twitter.com/Pl7YBY0lwk — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 18, 2022

With Gore now leading the pack, here's a look at the top five rushing performances in FBS bowl game history:

PLayer yards school opponent game Frank Gore Jr. 329 Southern Miss Rice 2022 LendingTree Camerun Peoples 317 App State North Texas 2020 Myrtle Beach P.J. Daniels 307 Georgia Tech Tulsa 2004 Humanitarian Johnny Jefferson 299 Baylor North Carolina 2015 Russell Athletic Gartrell Johnson 285 Colorado State Fresno State 2008 New Mexico

