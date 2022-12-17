TRENDING 📈

🏈 College football bowl scores

👀 Tracking conference bowl records

😱 Three top-10 teams fall in women's hoops

🏀 Full women's scoreboard
football-fbs flag

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | December 17, 2022

Frank Gore Jr. sets FBS bowl game record for rushing yards. Who did he beat?

Frank Gore Jr. Southern Miss football

Southern Miss emerged victorious in its LendingTree Bowl matchup with Rice, but the story of the Golden Eagles' 38-24 win on Saturday was the record-setting performance of their running back, Frank Gore Jr.

Gore racked up 329 yards on 21 carries in the bowl win, setting the new pace for rushing yards in an FBS bowl game and breaking a record that stood for just two years. Appalachian State's Camerun Peoples ran for 317 in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas.

The 329 yards is also a Southern Miss program record and the most rushing yards by any FBS player in a single game this season. At an average of 15 yards per carry and two touchdowns, Gore was getting the job done — and then some — with his feet, but still found the opportunity to complete two of three pass attempts, including a touchdown.

With Gore now leading the pack, here's a look at the top five rushing performances in FBS bowl game history:

PLayer yards school opponent game
Frank Gore Jr. 329 Southern Miss Rice 2022 LendingTree
Camerun Peoples 317 App State North Texas 2020 Myrtle Beach
P.J. Daniels 307 Georgia Tech Tulsa 2004 Humanitarian
Johnny Jefferson 299 Baylor North Carolina 2015 Russell Athletic
Gartrell Johnson 285 Colorado State Fresno State 2008 New Mexico

Click or tap here for the full 2022 FBS bowl schedule

LSU's Angel Reese joins 20/20 club to headline this week's women's basketball Starting Five

Angel Reese's 12th straight double-double for undefeated LSU headlines this week's women's basketball Starting Five.
READ MORE

Southern Miss mourns the passing of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy

Ray Guy, considered the greatest punter of all time, died Thursday after a long illness. He was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a standout in multiple sports at Southern Miss.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners