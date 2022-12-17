TRENDING 📈

🏈 College football bowl scores

👀 Tracking conference bowl records

😱 Three top-10 teams fall in women's hoops

🏀 Full women's scoreboard
football-fbs flag

Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | December 17, 2022

Louisville knocks off Cincinnati in first Fenway Bowl, 24-7

2022 College Football Playoff rankings: See who's in, full New Year's Six schedule

BOSTON – Jawhar Jordan ran for 115 yards and two long touchdowns to lead Louisville to a 24-7 win over Cincinnati in the first Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park.

The Cardinals take home the Keg of Nails, prevailing over the rival Bearcats for the sixth game in a row in their first meeting since 2013.  

Jordan ran in a score from 49 yards with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter to open the scoring before adding another one from 41 yards to close the second quarter with insurance.

Running back Maurice Turner added 160 yards on the ground, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Quarterback Brock Domann threw for 92 yards, one interception and a touchdown, connecting with wide receiver Marshon Ford for a 13-yard score in the second quarter.

Click or tap here for the full college football bowl schedule

On defense, the Cardinals dominated all day with linebacker Monty Montgomery leading the way, posting eight tackles (five solo), 1.5 for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble. LB Yasir Abdullah added six tackles (three solo), 1.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

For Cincinnati, Evan Prater threw for 83 yards on 7-for-15 with one touchdown. He found walk-on wide receiver Wyatt Fischer for a 20-yard score in the second quarter. It was Fischer’s first touchdown.

The Bearcats’ defense kept the Cards at bay in the second half, coming up with two picks and a fumble in the fourth quarter, but they squandered the opportunities to get back into the game.

The top 9 moments from the 2022 NCAA women's volleyball tournament

The 2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament is in the books. Here are nine of the most memorable moments from the tournament.
READ MORE

No. 4 Louisville volleyball avenges its only ACC loss with sweep over No. 7 Pittsburgh

Louisville volleyball avenged its last loss to Pittsburgh this season with a dominating sweep at the end of the season. Here is how it went down.
READ MORE

Here are the top college volleyball matchups to watch in the penultimate week of the regular season

Only two weeks remain in the women's volleyball regular season. Here are three matchups you will need to keep your eye on this week, highlighted by a big rematch between Pittsburgh and Louisville.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners