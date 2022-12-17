TRENDING 📈

football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | December 17, 2022

North Carolina Central wins 2022 Celebration Bowl, knocks off Jackson State in overtime

NC Central's Davius Richard and Khalil Baker break down winning school's first Celebration Bowl

North Carolina Central defeated previously undefeated Jackson State 41-34 in overtime to win the 2022 Celebration Bowl. The win is North Carolina Central's first Celebration Bowl title.

START TO FINISH: Click or tap here to see everything that happened in the 2022 Celebration Bowl

It took the first overtime in Celebration Bowl history to decide the 2022 winner. North Carolina Central got the ball first and quarterback Davius Richard scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Then, the Eagle defense stepped up and finished the job. After a third down drop from Jackson State, the Eagles applied pressure to Shedeur Sanders to force an incomplete pass to win the game.

STATS: Click or tap here for complete stats from the 2022 Celebration Bowl

North Carolina Central's win is the MEAC's fifth straight win in the Celebration Bowl; the conference is now 6-1 in the bowl game.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 North Carolina Central (MEAC) 41-34 (OT) Jackson State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2021 South Carolina State (MEAC) 31-10 Jackson State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2020 — Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 64-44 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2018 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 24-22 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2017 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 21-14 Grambling State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2016 Grambling State (SWAC) 10-9 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
2015 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 41-34 Alcorn State (SWAC) Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA

🏆: Complete HBCU Championship history

North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard took home offensive MVP honors after completing 15 of 20 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns and catching two passes for 33 yards and a two-point conversion. Eagle defensive back Khalil Baker won defensive MVP after leading the team with 10 tackles.

The final HBCU football power rankings for the 2022 season

The 2022 HBCU football season is over and it's time to take a look at the final HBCU football power rankings from NCAA Digital's Stan Becton.
READ MORE

The top challengers to every defending HBCU men's basketball conference champion

Last year, we saw two HBCUs secure auto-bids — Norfolk State and Texas Southern — but who could challenge the defending champions?
READ MORE

Here are the most exciting HBCU players, right now, after the 1st month

These are some of the HBCU players who have made themselves must-watches in the 2022 college football season.
READ MORE

FCS Football News

