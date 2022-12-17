South Dakota State defeats Montana State 39-18, advances to title game

South Dakota State defeated Montana State 39-18 to advance to the 2022 FCS Championship game. It's the second time in school history that the Jackrabbits have advanced to the FCS title game.

The first quarter was close with touchdowns on the game's first three possessions giving South Dakota State a 14-6 lead over Montana State to close the quarter. Then South Dakota State went on a 22-6 run over the next two quarters to pull away.

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott rushed into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown, but by then it was too little, too late. Mellott finished with 174 yards passing but only three net yards rushing.

Overall, South Dakota State limited one of the most dominant rushing offenses in the FCS to only 52 yards. Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits ran for 281 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by running back Isaiah Davis' 158 rushing yards.

With the Jackrabbit win, the Missouri Valley Football Conference will have two teams in the FCS title game for the second time ever. The last time it happened, the MVFC did it too. South Dakota State will play North Dakota State for the title, bringing one of the FCS's biggest rivalries to the biggest stage.

Click or tap here for compete stats from the game.