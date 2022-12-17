TRENDING 📈

🏈 College football bowl scores

👀 Tracking conference bowl records

😱 Three top-10 teams fall in women's hoops

🏀 Full women's scoreboard
football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | December 17, 2022

South Dakota State defeats Montana State 39-18, advances to title game

South Dakota State vs. Montana State: 2022 FCS semifinal highlights

South Dakota State defeated Montana State 39-18 to advance to the 2022 FCS Championship game. It's the second time in school history that the Jackrabbits have advanced to the FCS title game.

CHAMPIONSHIP SET: SDSU-NDSU rivalry heads to Frisco

The first quarter was close with touchdowns on the game's first three possessions giving South Dakota State a 14-6 lead over Montana State to close the quarter. Then South Dakota State went on a 22-6 run over the next two quarters to pull away.

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott rushed into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown, but by then it was too little, too late. Mellott finished with 174 yards passing but only three net yards rushing.

Overall, South Dakota State limited one of the most dominant rushing offenses in the FCS to only 52 yards. Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits ran for 281 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by running back Isaiah Davis' 158 rushing yards.

With the Jackrabbit win, the Missouri Valley Football Conference will have two teams in the FCS title game for the second time ever. The last time it happened, the MVFC did it too. South Dakota State will play North Dakota State for the title, bringing one of the FCS's biggest rivalries to the biggest stage.

Click or tap here for compete stats from the game.

2022 FCS bracket: Scores, schedule, TV times for football championship

The updated bracket, TV schedule and scores for the 2022 FCS football championship.
READ MORE

4 top-25 college wrestling teams compete this weekend

No. 8 Virginia Tech, No. 15 North Dakota State, No. 16 Nebraska and No. 18 South Dakota State in particular will all be in action on Sunday, so here’s what you need to know about these duals and the athletes to watch.
READ MORE

3 reasons why South Dakota State can win the FCS national championship

Here's what sets South Dakota State apart and why the Jackrabbits can lift the 2022 FCS championship trophy when it's all said and done.
READ MORE

FCS Football News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners