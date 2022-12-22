AFCA announces 2022 FCS Coaches' All-America Teams

WACO, TEX. — UIW quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. and Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh headline the 2022 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches’ All-America Team announced today by the American Football Coaches Association. The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.

Scott has had a record-breaking year at UIW as he set season program records for most touchdowns responsible for with 69, passing touchdowns with 60 and is tied for most touchdowns in a game with seven. He leads the nation in touchdown passes and passing efficiency at 197.71 and is second in passing yards with 4,686. Vandenburgh leads the nation with 14 sacks and tackles for loss per game at 2.1. He totaled 21 tackles for loss, 100 total tackles, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hurries.

2022 AFCA FCS Coaches' All-America First Team Position Name School OFFENSE QB Lindsey Scott Jr. UIW RB Geno Hess SEMO RB Jaden Shirden Monmouth WR Joey Hobert Utah Tech WR Hayden Hatten Idaho TE Ryan Miller Furman OL McClendon Curtis Chattanooga OL Colby Sorsdal William & Mary OL Nick Olsofska Holy Cross OL Cody Mauch North Dakota St. OL Mason McCormick South Dakota St. DEFENSE DL Jay Person Chattanooga DL David Walker Central Ark. DL Caleb Sanders South Dakota St. DL Isaiah Land Florida A&M LB John H. Ford II UT Martin LB John Pius William & Mary LB Zeke Vandenburgh Illinois St. DB Alijah Huzzie East Tennessee St. DB Justin Ford Montana DB Kedrick Whitehead Delaware DB Khalil Baker N.C. Central SPECIALISTS P Jake Gerardi Southern Utah PK Skyler Davis Elon AP Abraham Williams Weber St. LS Brock Powers UT Martin