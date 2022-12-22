TRENDING 📈

🏈 College football bowl scores

👀 Tracking conference bowl records

😱 Three top-10 teams fall in women's hoops

🏀 Full women's scoreboard
football-fcs flag

AFCA | December 22, 2022

AFCA announces 2022 FCS Coaches' All-America Teams

North Dakota State vs. Incarnate Word: 2022 FCS semifinal highlights

WACO, TEX. — UIW quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. and Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh headline the 2022 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches’ All-America Team announced today by the American Football Coaches Association. The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.

Scott has had a record-breaking year at UIW as he set season program records for most touchdowns responsible for with 69, passing touchdowns with 60 and is tied for most touchdowns in a game with seven. He leads the nation in touchdown passes and passing efficiency at 197.71 and is second in passing yards with 4,686. Vandenburgh leads the nation with 14 sacks and tackles for loss per game at 2.1. He totaled 21 tackles for loss, 100 total tackles, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hurries.

2022 AFCA FCS Coaches' All-America First Team
Position Name School
OFFENSE
QB Lindsey Scott Jr. UIW
RB Geno Hess SEMO
RB Jaden Shirden Monmouth
WR Joey Hobert Utah Tech
WR Hayden Hatten Idaho
TE Ryan Miller Furman
OL McClendon Curtis Chattanooga
OL Colby Sorsdal William & Mary
OL Nick Olsofska Holy Cross
OL Cody Mauch North Dakota St.
OL Mason McCormick South Dakota St.
DEFENSE
DL Jay Person Chattanooga
DL David Walker Central Ark.
DL Caleb Sanders South Dakota St.
DL Isaiah Land Florida A&M
LB John H. Ford II UT Martin
LB John Pius William & Mary
LB Zeke Vandenburgh Illinois St.
DB Alijah Huzzie East Tennessee St.
DB Justin Ford Montana
DB Kedrick Whitehead Delaware
DB Khalil Baker N.C. Central
SPECIALISTS
P Jake Gerardi Southern Utah
PK Skyler Davis Elon
AP Abraham Williams Weber St.
LS Brock Powers UT Martin
2022 AFCA FCS Coaches' All-America Second Team
Position Name School
OFFENSE
QB Tim DeMorat Fordham
RB Jaleel McLaughlin Youngstown St.
RB Cameron Skattebo Sacramento St.
WR Xavier Smith Florida A&M
WR Xavier Gipson Stephen F. Austin
TE Marshel Martin Sacramento St.
OL Jacob Johanning Furman
OL Phil Saleh Fordham
OL John Allen Southeastern La.
OL Mike Edwards Campbell
OL Nash Jensen North Dakota St.
DEFENSE
DL Muhindo Kapapa San Diego
DL Daylan Dotson UT Martin
DL Truman Jones Harvard
DL Spencer Waege North Dakota St.
LB Marte Mapu Sacramento St.
LB Johnny Buchanan Delaware
LB Aubrey Miller Jr. Jackson St.
DB Lawrence Johnson SEMO
DB Devin Haskins Holy Cross
DB Benny Sapp III Northern Iowa
DB Michael Tutsie North Dakota St.
SPECIALISTS
P Patrick Rohrbach Montana
PK Kyle Sentkowski Sacramento St.
AP Dylan Laube New Hampshire
LS Robert Soderholm VMI

College football scores: Top 25 rankings, schedule, results for bowl games

Here are college football scores for top 25 games during bowl season, including TV channels, stats and College Football Playoff rankings.
READ MORE

2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

The 2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, with updated scores, times and TV channels.
READ MORE

2022-23 conference bowl records, scores, updates through the College Football Playoff

We're keeping track of the conferences with the best bowl records all bowl season, updating scores after each game.
READ MORE

FCS Football News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners