AFCA announces 2022 FCS Coaches' All-America Teams

WACO, TEX. — UIW quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. and Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh headline the 2022 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches’ All-America Team announced today by the American Football Coaches Association. The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.
Scott has had a record-breaking year at UIW as he set season program records for most touchdowns responsible for with 69, passing touchdowns with 60 and is tied for most touchdowns in a game with seven. He leads the nation in touchdown passes and passing efficiency at 197.71 and is second in passing yards with 4,686. Vandenburgh leads the nation with 14 sacks and tackles for loss per game at 2.1. He totaled 21 tackles for loss, 100 total tackles, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hurries.
|Position
|Name
|School
|OFFENSE
|QB
|Lindsey Scott Jr.
|UIW
|RB
|Geno Hess
|SEMO
|RB
|Jaden Shirden
|Monmouth
|WR
|Joey Hobert
|Utah Tech
|WR
|Hayden Hatten
|Idaho
|TE
|Ryan Miller
|Furman
|OL
|McClendon Curtis
|Chattanooga
|OL
|Colby Sorsdal
|William & Mary
|OL
|Nick Olsofska
|Holy Cross
|OL
|Cody Mauch
|North Dakota St.
|OL
|Mason McCormick
|South Dakota St.
|DEFENSE
|DL
|Jay Person
|Chattanooga
|DL
|David Walker
|Central Ark.
|DL
|Caleb Sanders
|South Dakota St.
|DL
|Isaiah Land
|Florida A&M
|LB
|John H. Ford II
|UT Martin
|LB
|John Pius
|William & Mary
|LB
|Zeke Vandenburgh
|Illinois St.
|DB
|Alijah Huzzie
|East Tennessee St.
|DB
|Justin Ford
|Montana
|DB
|Kedrick Whitehead
|Delaware
|DB
|Khalil Baker
|N.C. Central
|SPECIALISTS
|P
|Jake Gerardi
|Southern Utah
|PK
|Skyler Davis
|Elon
|AP
|Abraham Williams
|Weber St.
|LS
|Brock Powers
|UT Martin
|Position
|Name
|School
|OFFENSE
|QB
|Tim DeMorat
|Fordham
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Youngstown St.
|RB
|Cameron Skattebo
|Sacramento St.
|WR
|Xavier Smith
|Florida A&M
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|Stephen F. Austin
|TE
|Marshel Martin
|Sacramento St.
|OL
|Jacob Johanning
|Furman
|OL
|Phil Saleh
|Fordham
|OL
|John Allen
|Southeastern La.
|OL
|Mike Edwards
|Campbell
|OL
|Nash Jensen
|North Dakota St.
|DEFENSE
|DL
|Muhindo Kapapa
|San Diego
|DL
|Daylan Dotson
|UT Martin
|DL
|Truman Jones
|Harvard
|DL
|Spencer Waege
|North Dakota St.
|LB
|Marte Mapu
|Sacramento St.
|LB
|Johnny Buchanan
|Delaware
|LB
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|Jackson St.
|DB
|Lawrence Johnson
|SEMO
|DB
|Devin Haskins
|Holy Cross
|DB
|Benny Sapp III
|Northern Iowa
|DB
|Michael Tutsie
|North Dakota St.
|SPECIALISTS
|P
|Patrick Rohrbach
|Montana
|PK
|Kyle Sentkowski
|Sacramento St.
|AP
|Dylan Laube
|New Hampshire
|LS
|Robert Soderholm
|VMI