football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | December 29, 2022

2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

College Football Playoff semifinal preview: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

The 2022-23 college football bowl season is here. We'll update this article with the schedule, results and TV times all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game. Check out the full bowl schedule below.

2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information

Here is the 2023-23 college football bowl game schedule and results:
(all times ET)

Thursday, Dec. 29

Alamo Bowl
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas
9 p.m.
ESPN
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl
No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland
Noon
ESPN
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sun Bowl
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt
2 p.m.
CBS
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Gator Bowl
No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs. Wyoming
4:30 p.m.
Barstool
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Orange Bowl
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson: Live scoring
8 p.m.
ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
4 p.m.
ESPN
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
8 p.m.
ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky
Noon
ABC
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Noon
ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Noon
ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl
No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
1 p.m.
ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
1 p.m.
ESPN
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Rose Bowl Game
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
5 p.m.
ESPN
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Last season, Georgia beat Alabama to win the national championship — the Bulldogs' first since 1980.

Here are the final scores for 2022-23 college football bowl games:

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl
UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

Cure Bowl
No. 24 Troy 18, No. 25 UTSA 12
Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl
Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7 
Fenway Park in Boston

Celebration Bowl
N.C. Central 41, Jackson State 34 (OT)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Las Vegas Bowl
No. 14 Oregon State 30, Florida 3
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

LA Bowl
Fresno State 29, Washington State 6
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

LendingTree Bowl
Southern Miss 38, Rice 24
Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

New Mexico Bowl
BYU 24, SMU 23
University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Frisco Bowl
Boise State 35, North Texas 32
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall 28, UConn 14
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 
Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo 21, Liberty 19
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky 44South Alabama 23
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force 30, Baylor 15
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl
Houston 23, Louisiana 16
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

Gasparilla Bowl
Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl
Middle Tennessee State 25, San Diego State 23
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl
New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19
Ford Field in Detroit

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl
Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

First Responder Bowl
Memphis 38, Utah State 10
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

Birmingham Bowl
East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl
Duke 30, UCF 13
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Liberty Bowl
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 (F/3OT)
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon 28, North Carolina 27
Petco Park in San Diego

Texas Bowl
Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25
NRG Stadium in Houston

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl
Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20
Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Cheez-It Bowl
No. 13 Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021 season

  • Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6
  • Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates:

  • 2022 season (Jan. 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
  • 2023 season (Jan. 8, 2024): Houston, Texas
  • 2024 season (Jan. 6, 2025)
  • 2025 season (Jan. 5, 2026)

