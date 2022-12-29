2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

The 2022-23 college football bowl season is here. We'll update this article with the schedule, results and TV times all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game. Check out the full bowl schedule below.
2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information
Here is the 2023-23 college football bowl game schedule and results:
(all times ET)
Thursday, Dec. 29
Alamo Bowl
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas
9 p.m.
ESPN
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Friday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland
Noon
ESPN
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Sun Bowl
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt
2 p.m.
CBS
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
Gator Bowl
No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs. Wyoming
4:30 p.m.
Barstool
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona
Orange Bowl
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson: Live scoring
8 p.m.
ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Saturday, Dec. 31
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
4 p.m.
ESPN
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
8 p.m.
ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky
Noon
ABC
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Noon
ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl
No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Noon
ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
1 p.m.
ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
1 p.m.
ESPN
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Rose Bowl Game
No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
5 p.m.
ESPN
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
Monday, Jan. 9
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Last season, Georgia beat Alabama to win the national championship — the Bulldogs' first since 1980.
Here are the final scores for 2022-23 college football bowl games:
Friday, Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl
UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas
Cure Bowl
No. 24 Troy 18, No. 25 UTSA 12
Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl
Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7
Fenway Park in Boston
Celebration Bowl
N.C. Central 41, Jackson State 34 (OT)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Las Vegas Bowl
No. 14 Oregon State 30, Florida 3
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
LA Bowl
Fresno State 29, Washington State 6
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
LendingTree Bowl
Southern Miss 38, Rice 24
Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
New Mexico Bowl
BYU 24, SMU 23
University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Frisco Bowl
Boise State 35, North Texas 32
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall 28, UConn 14
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo 21, Liberty 19
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Wednesday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Thursday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force 30, Baylor 15
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Friday, Dec. 23
Independence Bowl
Houston 23, Louisiana 16
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
Gasparilla Bowl
Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Saturday, Dec. 24
Hawai'i Bowl
Middle Tennessee State 25, San Diego State 23
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i
Monday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl
New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19
Ford Field in Detroit
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Camellia Bowl
Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
First Responder Bowl
Memphis 38, Utah State 10
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas
Birmingham Bowl
East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Duke 30, UCF 13
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
Liberty Bowl
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 (F/3OT)
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon 28, North Carolina 27
Petco Park in San Diego
Texas Bowl
Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25
NRG Stadium in Houston
Thursday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl
Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20
Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City
Cheez-It Bowl
No. 13 Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:
College Football Playoff: Scores
2014 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016 season
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2018 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019 season
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
- Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021 season
- Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6
- Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates:
- 2022 season (Jan. 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
- 2023 season (Jan. 8, 2024): Houston, Texas
- 2024 season (Jan. 6, 2025)
- 2025 season (Jan. 5, 2026)