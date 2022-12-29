2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, times

College Football Playoff semifinal preview: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

College Football Playoff semifinal preview: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

The 2022-23 college football bowl season is here. We'll update this article with the schedule, results and TV times all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game. Check out the full bowl schedule below.

2022-23 college football bowl game schedule, scores, TV channels, matchup information

Here is the 2023-23 college football bowl game schedule and results:

(all times ET)

Thursday, Dec. 29

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland

Noon

ESPN

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sun Bowl

No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt

2 p.m.

CBS

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Gator Bowl

No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs. Wyoming

4:30 p.m.

Barstool

Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Orange Bowl

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson: Live scoring

8 p.m.

ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

4 p.m.

ESPN

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

8 p.m.

ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky

Noon

ABC

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Noon

ESPN

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Noon

ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

1 p.m.

ABC

Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

1 p.m.

ESPN

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Rose Bowl Game

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

5 p.m.

ESPN

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Last season, Georgia beat Alabama to win the national championship — the Bulldogs' first since 1980.

Here are the final scores for 2022-23 college football bowl games:

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

Cure Bowl

No. 24 Troy 18, No. 25 UTSA 12

Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

Fenway Park in Boston

Celebration Bowl

N.C. Central 41, Jackson State 34 (OT)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Las Vegas Bowl

No. 14 Oregon State 30, Florida 3

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

LA Bowl

Fresno State 29, Washington State 6

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss 38, Rice 24

Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

New Mexico Bowl

BYU 24, SMU 23

University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Frisco Bowl

Boise State 35, North Texas 32

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall 28, UConn 14

Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan 41, San Jose State 27

Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo 21, Liberty 19

FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

Western Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force 30, Baylor 15

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl

Houston 23, Louisiana 16

Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

Gasparilla Bowl

Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl

Middle Tennessee State 25, San Diego State 23

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19

Ford Field in Detroit

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

First Responder Bowl

Memphis 38, Utah State 10

Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Duke 30, UCF 13

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Liberty Bowl

Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 (F/3OT)

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl

No. 15 Oregon 28, North Carolina 27

Petco Park in San Diego

Texas Bowl

Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25

NRG Stadium in Houston

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Cheez-It Bowl

No. 13 Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63 , No. 4 Oklahoma 28

, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29 , No. 2 Ohio State 23

, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31 , No. 4 Notre Dame 14

, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49 , No. 2 Clemson 28

, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021 season

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 27 , No. 4 Cincinnati 6

, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 Orange Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 34 , No. 2 Michigan 11

, No. 2 Michigan 11 CFP National Championship Game: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

