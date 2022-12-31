No. 3 TCU outlasts No. 3 Michigan in CFP semifinal thriller

No. 3 TCU held on to defeat No. 2 Michigan, 51-45, advancing to the national championship for the first time in the College Football Playoff era.
Heisman runner-up Max Duggan threw for 225 yards and had four total touchdowns, while running back Emari Demarcado added 150 yards and a score on the ground.
For the Wolverines, quarterback J.J. McCarthy 343 yards, had three total touchdowns and threw two picks. Running back Donovan Edwards ran for 119 yards.
The Horned Frogs came out flying as safety Bud Clark took a McCarthy interception 41 yards to the house to open the scoring. Duggan added a rushing touchdown to at the end of the quarter.
TCU took a 21-6 lead into halftime after Michigan mustered up two field goals, including a 59-yarder from Jake Moody.
Michigan outscored the Horned Frogs 39-30 in the second half, but TCU did enough to keep the Wolverines at arm's length and pull away with the victory.
