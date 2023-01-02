Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

Fourteen different teams have appeared in the College Football Playoff in its history. Below are the college football teams with the most all-time College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the postseason format was introduced in 2014.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were selected to the 2022 College Football Playoff, with Georgia beating TCU in the national championship game.

*Note: The year represents the year that the season started, not the date of the championship game.

Most games, wins in the College Football Playoff:

school games record titles won Alabama 13 9-4 3 (2015, 2017, 2020) Clemson 10 6-4 2 (2016, 2018) Ohio State 7 3-4 1 (2014) Georgia 6 5-1 2 (2021, 2022) Oklahoma 4 0-4 0 LSU 2 2-0 1 (2019) Michigan 2 0-2 0 Notre Dame 2 0-2 0 Oregon 2 1-1 0 TCU 2 1-1 0 Cincinnati 1 0-1 0 Florida State 1 0-1 0 Michigan State 1 0-1 0 Washington 1 0-1 0

Most appearances in the College Football Playoff:

school appearances years Alabama 7 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021 Clemson 6 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Ohio State 5 2014, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022 Oklahoma 4 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 Georgia 3 2017, 2021, 2022 Michigan 2 2021, 2022 Notre Dame 2 2018, 2020 Cincinnati 1 2021 Florida State 1 2014 LSU 1 2019 Michigan State 1 2015 Oregon 1 2014 TCU 1 2022 Washington 1 2016

Alabama was the only school to appear in each of the first five Playoffs. The Tide lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in their 2014 debut before advancing to the title game the next four years. Alabama missed the 2019 College Football Playoff, but rebounded with another national championship in 2020.

With LSU's appearance in the 2019 Peach Bowl, the SEC became the first conference to be represented by three different schools. The Big Ten also has three different representatives, with Michigan's first appearance in 2021.

