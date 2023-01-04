13 numbers to know about North Dakota State football's historic run ahead of the FCS championship

When North Dakota State plays in the FCS championship on Sunday, it will mark its 10th championship appearance in 12 years since its first FCS title.

The Bison have had a historic run during that time, winning nine championships. Let's look at the numbers to know about North Dakota State football's historic run

12

North Dakota State enters the 2022 FCS Championship game with 12 wins. The only time the Bison haven't finished a season with 12 or more wins since winning their first title in 2011 was in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

11

North Dakota State's 2022 FCS Championship opponent is rival South Dakota State. Since the Bison won their first FCS title in 2011, they have defeated the Jackrabbits 11 times.

10

The 2022 FCS Championship game will be North Dakota State's 10th national championship appearance in 12 seasons. The Bison are 44-3 all-time in the FCS playoffs, once winning 22 in a row.

9

North Dakota State has nine FCS national championships, surpassing its total number of championships at the Division II level (polling and title games). The nine FCS titles give the Bison the most in FCS history, with three more than Georgia Southern in second place.

8

Before North Dakota State won nine FCS national championships, the Bison won eight championships at the Division II level (polling and title games).

7

North Dakota State joined the FCS in 2004. Seven years later, the Bison won their first FCS championship. More impressively, North Dakota State won its first FCS title in only its fourth season of FCS playoff eligibility.

6

Six is a significant number in North Dakota State's championship runs.

Six of North Dakota State's FCS title wins have come by double figures.

Current head coach Matt Entz only has six losses as Bison head coach, the same number of losses as his predecessor Chris Kliemann.

In the fall of 2021, on third-and-six, leading by six points, Destin Talbert intercepted James Madison in the end zone to seal a championship berth.

In the 2014 FCS Championship, it was a six-play game-winning drive led by Carson Wentz that clinched the fourth-straight Bison championship.

Keep an eye out for anytime the number six appears in the FCS championship; it may be a good omen for North Dakota State.

5

North Dakota State won five straight national titles from 2011-2015. No other team has won more than three consecutive championships.

4

Four is a number North Dakota State is trying to avoid in 2022. Why? Because the Bison do not want to lose four straight games to South Dakota State. That would mean the Jackrabbits, who have won the last three meetings in the series, will have won the 2022 FCS national title game. However, recent history is in favor of North Dakota State since it hasn't lost four straight games in the rivalry since 1950.

3

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz has a chance to strengthen his case for the greatest coach in Bison history if he can end the season with three FCS championships to his name. Entz picked up his second title last year, and in 2022, he can match the FCS title total of coach Craig Bohl, the coach that kicked off North Dakota State's dynasty. Bohl led the Bison to their first three titles before leaving for Wyoming.

With a win in Sunday's title game, Entz will match Bohl's rings, trailing only his predecessor Chris Klieman in FCS titles.

2

Two signifies the number of titles North Dakota State can win in a row come Sunday. The Bison will attempt to win back-to-back titles to start another title streak in its dynasty. North Dakota State has never lost an FCS title game the year after winning the FCS title, a good sign for the Bison faithful.

1

In 2014, during the middle of North Dakota State's five-peat, the Bison sat at No. 1 in the FCS Coaches Poll. North Dakota State made history with its ranking heading into the second weekend of November, as it marked a record 30 consecutive weeks in the top spot in the FCS Coaches Poll.

0

North Dakota State has zero losses in FCS national championship games. Heading into Frisco on Jan. 8, the Bison will try to keep their unblemished record by defeating South Dakota State. The Bison's dominance in title games helped the program win an FCS-record 39 consecutive games from 2017-2021.