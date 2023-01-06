How the College Football Playoff works

The College Football Playoff era began with the 2014 season. The format: four teams in two semifinals played in bowl games and then a national championship game.

The semifinals rotate among six bowls: Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, Peach, Rose and Sugar. Each semifinal will be played around the New Year's holiday with the national title game on a Monday night at least a week later.

A committee of university presidents approved a plan for a four-team college football playoff. In 2022, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers agreed to start a 12-team CFP field beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Here's what you need to know about the postseason format put together by the commissioners of the 11 major college football conferences and Notre Dame's athletic director.

Who votes on the College Football Playoff rankings?

There are 13 members on the CFP selection committee. It's a collection of people with experience as coaches, players, college administrators, athletic directors and journalists. Here are the members.

How often are the rankings announced?

The Selection Committee members will meet weekly to produce rankings. The committee’s rankings will be announced on ESPN.

What will the committee use to rank teams?

From the CFP website: "The selection committee ranks the teams based on the members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field, using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable."

How does the voting process work?

According to the CFP website, it begins like this: "Each committee member will create a list of the 30 teams he or she believes to be the best in the country, in no particular order. Teams listed by three or more members will remain under consideration. At the conclusion of any round, other teams can be added to the group of teams under consideration by a vote of three or more members." You can read about each step here.

Where and when are the games played?

Per the CFP, "College Football Playoff Semifinal games rotate among the Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl."

Click here for a look at the past, current and future CFP schedules.