The top moments from Buck Buchanan Award winner Zeke Vandenburgh’s 2022 season at Illinois State

Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh won the 2022 Buck Buchanana Award as the best defensive player in FCS football. Vandenburgh is the first Illinois State player to win the award in its 28-year history after making 100 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception during the 2022 season.

MORE: A complete history of the Buck Buchanan Award

Vandenburgh has had a fantastic season filled with great performances. Here are the top moments from his 2022 season.

The top moments from Buck Buchanan Award winner Zeke Vandenburgh in 2022

Wreaking havoc against the nation's top team

The saying goes, "big time players make big time plays in big time games." Zeke Vandenburgh lived up to the hype against the No. 1 team in the FCS, finishing with 10 tackles, a season-high four tackles for loss, three sacks, and his only interception of the season. While Vandenburgh couldn't lead Illinois State to a win, he caught the eyes of many with a stellar performance. Jump ahead to the 1:43 mark in the video below and check out Vanderbugh's highlights from the game.

League correspondent @hssportscaravan takes a look at great defensive performances from Nov. 12 by @GoJacksFB @IndStFB and @RedbirdFB Zeke Vandenburgh's stellar game at SDSU. pic.twitter.com/NyjCgltpcl — Valley Football (@ValleyFootball) November 16, 2022

MORE AWARDS: Walter Payton Award history | Jerry Rice Award history

Speed. Vandenburgh is speed

Speed is a quality almost every great pass-rusher has and Vandenburgh is no different. In the below play against Northern Iowa, Vandenburgh uses a speed rush and dip off the edge to force an errant throw. It's plays like that that helped Vandenburgh win the Buck Buchanan Award.

Get familiar with Illinois State Zeke Vandenburgh! pic.twitter.com/Z9OkiAkZyH — Robert Cardona (@CARDONAFAM29) October 24, 2022

FCS HISTORY: Schools with the most FCS championships | Complete FCS championship history

Player of the year

Check out some more highlights from Vandenburgh's award-winning season below.