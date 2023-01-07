The top moments from Walter Payton Award winner Lindsey Scott Jr’s 2022 season at UIW

Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. won the 2022 Walter Payton Award as the best offensive player in FCS football. Scott is the first UIW player to win the award in its 36-year history after throwing for 4,686 yards, 60 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, while rushing for 712 yards and 11 touchdowns. Scott led UIW to its first-ever FCS semifinals appearance.

Scott has had a fantastic season filled with great performances. Here are the top moments from his 2022 season.

The top moments from Walter Payton Award winner Lindsey Scott Jr. in 2022

Throw of the Year

It's been a few weeks since UIW played Furman in the FCS playoffs and it's still hard to understand exactly how Lindsey Scott Jr. got this throw off off. When the miraculous throw landed in the end zone for a touchdown, it became the throw of the year.

𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟭𝟬



Lindsey Scott Jr. showing why he's a Walter Payton Award finalist with an insane TD pass to Darion Chafin last night to come in at No.2 on @SportsCenter top 10

The first TD

I took Lindsey Scott Jr. just over a minute to throw his first touchdown at UIW. The 66-yard strike into double-coverage would be a sign of more explosive plays to come throughout the year.

Taking a look back at out first touchdown of the season just minutes into the game



Is this a good start? #TheWord pic.twitter.com/G12LlSf3p8 — UIW Football (@UIWFootball) September 4, 2022

A flip for 6

What made Lindsey Scott Jr. special this year was his ability to extend plays and even run with his legs. Scott's athleticism was on full display during Week 1 as he flipped into the end zone for a touchdown.

Progressions

All great quarterbacks have the ability to go through multiple reads to find the open receiver down field. Scott is no different. Here, Scott uses a pump fake to get his receiver WIDE OPEN for a touchdown.

CJ Hardy left ᴡɪɪɪɪɪᴅᴇ ᴏᴘᴇɴ



UIW 21, SLU 21 #TheWord pic.twitter.com/8TABvFOafQ — UIW Football (@UIWFootball) September 25, 2022

Seven touchdowns... in the first half

Not once, but twice, during Scott's award-winning season he threw for 7 touchdowns in the first-half. Scott first achieved the feat against Lamar before doing it again against Houston Christian.

ANOTHER ONE 😤



Lindsey Scott Jr. finds CJ Hardy for 13 yards#TheWord pic.twitter.com/ZPq9VsV7Nk — UIW Football (@UIWFootball) November 5, 2022

An all-time playoff performance

How do you top a game-winning drive in the second round of the playoffs? By doing it again in the quarterfinal round!

That's exactly what Lindsey Scott Jr. did to get the Cardinals past Sacramento State, throwing the game-winning touchdown with 27 seconds to play