Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 8, 2023

South Dakota State wins the 2022 FCS Championship

South Dakota State beats North Dakota State for 2022 FCS championship

No. 1 South Dakota State defeated No. 3 North Dakota State 45-21 to win the 2022 FCS championship. It's the first FCS title in Jackrabbit history.

After the first quarter ended tied 7-7, South Dakota State went on a 21-0 run to pull away from the Bison. In total, the Jackrabbits outscored the Bison 24-7 in the second quarter.  From there, South Dakota State went on to score 14 points to defeat its rival in the national championship game to set a new record for FCS title games held in Frisco, TX.

The Jackrabbits were powered by a balanced offense, gaining 283 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while quarterback Mark Gronowski passed for three touchdowns on 223 yards.

SUPERPAGE: A moment-by-moment recap of the Jackrabbits' title win

With the win, FCS head coach of the year John Stiegelmeier has won his first title in his 26th season as South Dakota State's head coach. Stieglemeier has also led the Jackrabbits to their first playoff win over North Dakota State and their first four-game winning streak over the Bison since 1947-1950. 

