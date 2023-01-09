Georgia routs TCU, wins second consecutive College Football Playoff national title

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

No. 1 Georgia beat No. 3 TCU 65-7 for the 2022-23 CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9.

Georgia jumped out to a 10-0 lead before TCU answered with a touchdown of its own. Then, the Bulldogs scored 55 points to close the game. Georgia set the record for the most points in a BCS or CFP title game and set a record for the largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game.

Stetson Bennett tied a College Football Playoff record with six total touchdowns, four passing and two rushing. Georgia's offense accounted for 615 total yards. Defensively, the Bulldogs held TCU to 36 rushing yards and forced three turnovers, all going to defensive back Javon Bullard.

Georgia is the first back-to-back champion in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs are the first to win back-to-back titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 in the BCS era. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.

2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites

Here is the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Here is the history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

(Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida 2022 No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 Indianapolis, Indiana 2023 No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7 Inglewood, California

2023-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) - Jan. 6

2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 5

2021-22 College Football Playoff scores, results

