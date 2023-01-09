Georgia routs TCU, wins second consecutive College Football Playoff national title

No. 1 Georgia beat No. 3 TCU 65-7 for the 2022-23 CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9.
Georgia jumped out to a 10-0 lead before TCU answered with a touchdown of its own. Then, the Bulldogs scored 55 points to close the game. Georgia set the record for the most points in a BCS or CFP title game and set a record for the largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game.
Stetson Bennett tied a College Football Playoff record with six total touchdowns, four passing and two rushing. Georgia's offense accounted for 615 total yards. Defensively, the Bulldogs held TCU to 36 rushing yards and forced three turnovers, all going to defensive back Javon Bullard.
Georgia is the first back-to-back champion in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs are the first to win back-to-back titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 in the BCS era. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
2022-23 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites
- No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45 (CFP semifinal) — Fiesta Bowl
- No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41 (CFP semifinal) — Peach Bowl
- No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7 (National Championship)
|Year
(Game Date)
|Game
|LOCATION
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
|Arlington, Texas
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
|Glendale, Arizona
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
|Tampa, Florida
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
|Atlanta, Georgia
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
|Santa Clara, California
|2020
|No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|2021
|No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|2022
|No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|2023
|No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7
|Inglewood, California
2023-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8
2025: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) - Jan. 6
2026: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 5
2021-22 College Football Playoff scores, results
2021 season
- Cotton Bowl (Dec. 31 2021): No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 (in Arlington, Texas)
- Orange Bowl (Dec. 31, 2021): No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 (in Miami Gardens, Florida)
- CFP National Championship Game (Jan. 10, 2022): No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 (in Indianapolis, Indiana).