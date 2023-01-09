TRENDING:

Men's hoops

Wednesday night's scoreboard

😱 No. 25 Marquette upsets No. 6 UConn

🏀 Women's scoreboard

🏈 Way-too-early rankings for 2023
football-fbs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 9, 2023

Georgia blasts TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff championship game, wins back-to-back titles

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The Georgia Bulldogs are your 2022 FBS national champions, winning the College Football Playoff national championship over TCU 65-7.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Relive Georgia's win over TCU from start to finish

Georgia jumped out to a 10-0 lead before TCU answered with a touchdown of its own. Then, the Bulldogs scored 55 points to close the game. Georgia set the record for the most points in a BCS or CFP title game and set a record for the largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game.

Stetson Bennett tied a College Football Playoff record with six total touchdowns, four passing and two rushing. Georgia's offense accounted for 615 total yards. Defensively, the Bulldogs held TCU to 36 rushing yards and forced three turnovers, all going to defensive back Javon Bullard.

STATS: Click or tap here for live stats from the game.

Georgia is the first back-to-back champion in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs are the first to win back-to-back titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 in the BCS era.

8 looming track and field rivalries to watch in 2023

What will be the next must-watch rivalry in collegiate track and field? Here's a look at what's coming in 2023.
READ MORE

Georgia defeats Ohio State, wins the Peach Bowl 42-41 to advance to the College Football Playoff final

No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the 2022 Peach Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff Championship game.
READ MORE

The top 9 moments from the 2022 NCAA women's volleyball tournament

The 2022 NCAA DI women's volleyball tournament is in the books. Here are nine of the most memorable moments from the tournament.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners