Georgia blasts TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff championship game, wins back-to-back titles

The Georgia Bulldogs are your 2022 FBS national champions, winning the College Football Playoff national championship over TCU 65-7.

Georgia jumped out to a 10-0 lead before TCU answered with a touchdown of its own. Then, the Bulldogs scored 55 points to close the game. Georgia set the record for the most points in a BCS or CFP title game and set a record for the largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game.

Stetson Bennett tied a College Football Playoff record with six total touchdowns, four passing and two rushing. Georgia's offense accounted for 615 total yards. Defensively, the Bulldogs held TCU to 36 rushing yards and forced three turnovers, all going to defensive back Javon Bullard.

