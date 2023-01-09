Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022

We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. At the final whistle of the season, only Georgia remained.

No. 1 Georgia

Record: 15-0 (9-0 SEC)

Last game: defeated TCU 65-7 in the CFP National Championship Game

Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title)

Georgia repeated as national champions, routing TCU in the CFP title game. UGA scored the last 55 points in the game, outgaining the Horned Frogs 589 to 188. QB Stetson Bennett had 304 passing yards and 39 rushing yards while accounting for six touchdowns. The Bulldogs rushing attack finished with 254 yards and five touchdowns.

FOOTBALL GUIDE: Notable firsts and milestones in CFB history | National champs history