TRENDING:

Men's hoops

Wednesday night's scoreboard

😱 No. 25 Marquette upsets No. 6 UConn

🏀 Women's scoreboard

🏈 Way-too-early rankings for 2023
football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | January 11, 2023

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2022

Way-too-early predictions for the 2023 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

We started with 131 college football teams hoping to go undefeated this FBS season. At the final whistle of the season, only Georgia remained.

No. 1 Georgia

Record: 15-0 (9-0 SEC)
Last game: defeated TCU 65-7 in the CFP National Championship Game
Last undefeated season: 1980 (12-0, won national title)

Georgia repeated as national champions, routing TCU in the CFP title game. UGA scored the last 55 points in the game, outgaining the Horned Frogs 589 to 188. QB Stetson Bennett had 304 passing yards and 39 rushing yards while accounting for six touchdowns. The Bulldogs rushing attack finished with 254 yards and five touchdowns.

FOOTBALL GUIDE: Notable firsts and milestones in CFB history | National champs history

College football rankings: Preseason top 25 for the 2023 season

Here are some very, very early preseason college football rankings for the 2023 season.
READ MORE

17 of the best walk-ons in college football history

College football has had a number of successful walk-ons from the BCS era (1998-2014) to present day. From Burlsworth Trophy winners to future Super Bowl champions, here are 17 of the best.
READ MORE

College football national championship history

Here is a comprehensive list of every college football champion from 1869 to the present day.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners