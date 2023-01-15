UPSET

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 15, 2023

Skylar Thompson: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before he made headlines starting in a 2022-23 NFL playoff game for the Miami Dolphins, Skylar Thompson placed himself in the Kansas State lore. Thompson took over as a full-time starter in 2018 and by his senior season, was one of the greatest quarterbacks in Wildcat history.

Here's everything you need to know about Skylar Thompson’s college career.

The vitals on Skylar Thompson

School: Kansas State
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-2
Weight: 217 pounds
Years active: 2016-2021

Here are Skylar Thompson’s career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Year games comp att comp. % pass Yds pass TD INT Rush Att Rush Yds Rush TD
2017 8 51 83 61.4 689 5 3 69 267 3
2018 11 122 208 58.7 1,391 9 4 105 373 5
2019 13 177 297 60.0 2,315 12 5 114 405 11
2020 3 40 64 62.5 626 4 0 19 38 3
2021 10 162 233 69.5 2,113 12 4 48 4 4
Career 45 552 885 62.4 7,134 42 16 355 1,087 26

Where did Skylar Thompson go to college?

Skylar Thompson, a native of Missouri, attended Kansas State. Per 247Sports, Thompson signed with Kansas State over offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Wake Forest and others.

Skylar Thompson

What kind of prospect was Skylar Thompson in high school?

Thompson was a four-star quarterback at Fort Osage high school in Independence, Missouri. Thompson was the second-ranked player in Missouri and the 10th-ranked dual threat quarterback in the class of 2016. Thompson played in 46 games during high school, passing for 6,222 yards and 71 touchdowns. Thompson's dual-threat ability was on display his senior year where he rushed for 21 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards. He was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015 after leading his team to a state title.

What awards did Skylar Thompson win in college?

Here are some of the awards and honors Thompson won in college:

  • TaxAct Texas Bowl MVP (2021)
  • Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist (2021)
  • First Team Academic All-Big 12 (2021)
  • First Team Academic All-Big 12 (2020)
  • Liberty Bowl Team Offensive MVP (2019)
  • Honorable Mention Big 12 Coaches Offensive Freshman of the Year (2017)

