Bryce Young: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Bryce Young had one of the greatest college careers from an Alabama quarterback in the storied program's history. After taking over as a starter his sophomore year, Young dominated the competition, setting records and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021.
Here's everything you need to know about Bryce Young's college career.
The vitals on Bryce Young
School: Alabama
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-0
Weight: 194 pounds
Years active: 2020-2022
Here are Bryce Young’s career stats in college.
|YEAR
|GAMES
|COMP
|ATT
|COMP. %
|PASS YDS
|PASS TD
|INT
|RUSH ATT
|RUSH YDS
|RUSH TD
|2020
|9
|13
|22
|59.1
|156
|1
|0
|9
|-23
|0
|2021
|15
|366
|547
|66.9
|4,872
|47
|7
|81
|0
|3
|2022
|12
|245
|380
|64.5
|3,328
|32
|5
|49
|185
|4
|Career
|36
|624
|949
|65.8
|8,356
|80
|12
|139
|162
|7
Where did Bryce Young go to college?
Bryce Young, born in Philadelphia before moving to Pasadena, California, attended Alabama. Per 247Sports, Young signed with Alabama over a litany of offers that included Southern California, Auburn and more.
What kind of prospect was Bryce Young in high school?
Young was a five-star quarterback at Mater Dei high school in Pasadena, California. Young the first- or second-ranked player in country depending on the recruiting service and the top-ranked dual threat quarterback in the class of 2020. Young finished his high school career with 13,250 passing yards and 152 passing touchdowns while adding 1,084 rushing yards and 26 more scores.
Young was the Offensive MVP of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He also was named the California Gatorade Football Player of the Year, the 2019 High School Quarterback of the Year by the National Quarterback Club, the Maxwell Offensive Player of the Year and shared the MaxPreps Player of the Year.
What was Bryce Young's record in college?
In the 27 games Young played in as a starter, Alabama won 24 games. Young's Tide won the 2021 SEC title, advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Records set by Bryce Young
Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Young in college:
- 1st in Alabama single-season passing yards (4,872)
- 1st in Alabama single-season passing touchdowns (47)
- 1st in Alabama career five-touchdown games (5)
- 2nd in Alabama career passing yards (8,356)
- 2nd in Alabama career passing touchdowns (80)
What awards did Bryce Young win in college?
Here are the awards and honors Young won in college:
- Sugar Bowl MVP (2022)
- Manning Award Finalist (2022)
- 2nd Team All-American by PFF and USAT (2022)
- 2nd Team All-SEC by AP (2022)
- Heisman Trophy (2021)
- Maxwell Award (2021)
- Davey O'Brien Award (2021)
- Manning Award (2021)
- College Football Player of the Year by AP and SN (2021)
- 1st Team All-American by AP, FWAA, PFF, USAT, ESPN, CBS Sports and TSN (2021)
- 2nd Team All-American by AFCA and Walter Camp (2021)
- SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2021)
- 1st Team All-SEC (2021)
