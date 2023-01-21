UPSET

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 21, 2023

Ed Reed will no longer coach football at HBCU Bethune-Cookman

NC Central's Davius Richard and Khalil Baker break down winning school's first Celebration Bowl

Ed Reed, an NFL Hall of Famer, will no longer be the head football coach at HBCU program Bethune-Cookman, just 25 days after the Wildcats announced an agreement between the two parties.

The news came as a bombshell on Saturday morning when Reed tweeted out the below statement that he and the school could not come to an agreement on a contract. Reed had hoped to follow in the footsteps of previous HBCU football coaches with professional football experience, like Deion Sanders and more.

MORE: How HBCU coaches with pro football experience performed in 2022

Reed also addressed his Bethune-Cookman players and recruits that were hosted for the weekend, letting them know his side of the story. He posted his talk with his team on Instagram Live. Former Jackson State head coach and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders also joined the Instagram Live, consoling Reed and providing words of uplift.

2022 HBCU: Everything that happened in the 2022 HBCU football season | Final 2022 HBCU football power rankings

Reed and Bethune-Cookman parting ways makes the Wildcats the only FCS program with a head coaching vacancy, just 11 days before National Signing Day.

🏆: HBCU football championship history

ALL-SWAC cornerback Omari-Hill Robinson, one of the top players in all of HBCU football, was not a fan of Reed and Bethune-Cookman parting ways and stated his frustrations on twitter.

