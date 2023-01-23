C.J. Stroud: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

C.J. Stroud had a prolific career as the quarterback at Ohio State. After taking over as a starter his sophomore year, Stroud lit up the field, setting records and finishing as a Heisman finalist twice before declaring for the draft last Monday.

Here's what you need to know about C.J. Stroud's college career.

The vitals on C.J. Stroud

School: Ohio State

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 218 pounds

Years active: 2020-2022

Here are C.J. Stroud’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES COMP ATT COMP. % PASS YDS PASS TD INT RUSH ATT RUSH YDS RUSH TD 2020 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 48 1 2021 12 317 441 71.9 4,435 44 6 32 -20 0 2022 13 258 389 66.3 3,688 41 6 47 108 0 Career 27 575 830 69.3 8,123 85 12 80 136 1

Where did C.J. Stroud go to college?

C.J. Stroud, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, California, attended Ohio State. Per 247Sports, Stroud signed with Ohio State over a litany of offers that included Georgia, Michigan and more.

What kind of prospect was C.J. Stroud in high school?

Stroud was a five-star quarterback at Rancho Cucamonga high school. Stroud, a top-50 player in country, was the second-ranked pro-style quarterback in the class of 2020. Young finished his high school career with 6,569 passing yards and 70 passing touchdowns while adding 328 rushing yards and six more scores.

The California native was the MVP of the Elite 11 and played in the U.S Army All-American Bowl. He led his high school to the California playoff semifinals.

What was C.J. Stroud's record in college?

In the 25 games Stroud played in as a starter, Ohio State won 21 games. Stroud's Buckeyes won the 2021 Rose Bowl and played in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals.

Records set by C.J. Stroud

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Stroud in college:

1st in Big Ten single-season passing yards in Big Ten games (3,193)

1st in Big Ten single-season passing touchdowns in Big Ten games (34)

1st in Big Ten career passing efficiency (182.39)

1st in Ohio State single-game passing yards (573)

1st in Ohio State single-game passing touchdowns (6)

1st in Ohio State single-season completion percentage (71.9)

1st in Ohio State single-season passing yards per game (290.1)

1st in Ohio State single-season 300-yard passing games (9)

1st in Ohio State career 300-yard passing games (15)

1st in Ohio State single-season 400-yard passing games (5)

1st in Ohio State career 400-yard passing games (5)

1st in Ohio State single-season passing efficiency (186.6)

1st in Ohio State career passing efficiency (182.39)

1st in Ohio State single-game total offense (583)

1st in Ohio State single-season total yards per season (367.9)

1st in Ohio State career total yards per season (294.9)

1st in Rose-Bowl passing yards (573)

1st in Rose-Bowl passing touchdowns (6)

1st in Rose-Bowl total yards (583)

1st in Rose-Bowl total touchdowns (6)

1st in Rose-Bowl points responsible for (36)

What awards did C.J. Stroud win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Stroud won in college:

Heisman Trophy finalist (2022)

Big Ten’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year (2022)

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year (2022)

First-team All-Big Ten (2022)

Second-team All-American by WC, CBS Sports and AFCA (2022)

Team Captain (2022)

Heisman Trophy finalist (2021)

Big Ten’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year (2021)

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year (2021)

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year (2021)

First-team All-Big Ten (2021)

Third-team All-American by AP (2021)