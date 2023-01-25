Jalen Carter: College football career stats, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Jalen Carter had a dominant career at Georgia. He finished his career winning back-to-back championships as one of the leaders of the Bulldog defense.

Here's more on Jalen Carter's college career.

The vitals on Jalen Carter

School: Georgia

Position: Defensive lineman

Height: 6-3

Weight: 300 pounds

Years active: 2020-2022

Here are Jalen Carter’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES SOLO TKL AST TKL TOT TKL TFL SACKS PD FF 2020 10 11 3 14 3 0 0 0 2021 15 17 20 37 8.5 3 1 0 2022 13 16 16 32 7 3 3 2 Career 38 44 39 83 18.5 6 4 2

Jalen Carter, a native of Apopka, Fla., signed with Georgia over a litany of offers that included Alabama, Clemson and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Jalen Carter in high school?

Carter was a five-star defensive tackle at Apopka High School. Carter was a top-10 player in the country by some recruiting services and a top-five player in both Florida and at defensive tackle in the class of 2020. Carter played defensive tackle, tight end and punter in high school, leading the Apopka to a 12-1 record and a state championship game appearance in his senior season. He finished his senior season with 64 total tackles (38 solo and 26 assists) and 12 sacks. Carter also played in the Under Armour All-American Game.

What was Jalen Carter's record in college?

Carter played in all but two games during his time at Georgia, winning the Peach Bowl as a freshman and the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship in his final two seasons. Georgia was 37-3 in his three seasons.

What awards did Jalen Carter win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Carter won in college: