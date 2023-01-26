Myles Murphy: College football stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Myles Murphy had a fantastic career at Clemson, developing from a five-star recruit into an All-American.

Here's more on Murphy's college career.

The vitals on Myles Murphy

School: Clemson

Position: Defensive lineman

Height: 6-5

Weight: 275 pounds

Years active: 2020-2022

Here are Myles Murphy’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES SOLO TKL AST TKL TOT TKL TFL SACKS PD FF 2020 12 18 23 41 12 4 1 3 2021 13 21 17 38 14 7 2 2 2022 13 22 18 40 11 6.5 2 1 Career 38 61 58 119 37 17.5 5 6

Myles Murphy with a sack for the third down stop! #ALLIN



Watch live on ABC. pic.twitter.com/sN4f0JYzDl — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 5, 2021

Myles Murphy, a native of Marietta, Georgia, signed with Clemson over a litany of offers that included Georgia, Alabama and more per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Myles Murphy in high school?

Murphy was a five-star defensive end at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. Murphy was a top-10 player in the country depending on the recruiting service and the top-ranked strong-side defensive end in the class of 2020.

Murphy led Hillgrove to a 12-1 record and the most wins in school history. He combined for 108 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and a fumble recovery over his last two seasons. Murphy also played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Myles Murphy is a defensive lineman that can cause a lot of chaos at the line of scrimmage. Check some of his highlights! Share your thoughts‼️#keypoints #clemson #tigers #signed #football pic.twitter.com/oV5FJPs7zh — Key Points (@KeyPointsSports) December 20, 2019

What was Myles Murphy's record in college?

Murphy played in all but one game during his time at Clemson, opting out of the 2022 bowl game. Murphy and the Tigers finished 31-7 during his career, winning two ACC titles and advancing to the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinals.

Records set by Myles Murphy

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Murphy in college:

3rd in Clemson sacks by a true freshman (4.0)

Myles Murphy Freshman highlights pic.twitter.com/65fb0Z7mRa — Clemson Highlights (@ClemsonRT) May 11, 2022

What awards did Myles Murphy win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Murphy won in college:

First-Team All-ACC (2022)

ESPN’s 33rd-best player in college football (2022)

Second-Team All-ACC (2021)

Fourth-Team All-American by Phil Steele (2021)

Freshman All-American by The Athletic, ESPN, Rivals and FWAA (2020)

ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year (2020)

Third-Team All-ACC (2020)