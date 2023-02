2023 ACC football schedule: Team by team dates, matchups

Way-too-early predictions for the 2023 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

Way-too-early predictions for the 2023 college football season with B/R's Adam Kramer

ACC football teams begin their 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31, when Wake Forest takes on Elon in a non-conference game.

Some notable opening-weekend games include Georgia Tech vs. Louisville on Friday, Sept. 1, in Atlanta; LSU vs. Florida State in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3 and Clemson vs. Duke on Monday, Sept. 4.



The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here are the 2023 schedules for ACC football teams:



2023 Boston College football schedule

Sept. 2 Northern Illinois

Sept. 9 Holy Cross

Sept. 16 Florida State

Sept. 23 at Louisville

Sept. 30 Virginia

Oct. 7 at Army

Oct. 14 OPEN

Oct. 21 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 28 UConn

Nov. 3 at Syracuse (Fri.)

Nov. 11 Virginia Tech

Nov. 16 at Pitt (Thurs.)

Nov. 24 Miami (Fri.)



2023 Clemson football schedule

Sept. 4 at Duke (Mon.)

Sept. 9 Charleston Southern

Sept. 16 Florida Atlantic

Sept. 23 Florida State

Sept. 30 at Syracuse

Oct. 7 Wake Forest

Oct. 14 OPEN

Oct. 21 at Miami

Oct. 28 at NC State

Nov. 4 Notre Dame

Nov. 11 Georgia Tech

Nov. 18 North Carolina

Nov. 25 at South Carolina



RELATED: Tee Higgins' Clemson career: College football stats, highlights, records

2023 Duke football schedule

Sept. 4 Clemson (Mon.)

Sept. 9 Lafayette

Sept. 16 Northwestern

Sept. 23 at UConn

Sept. 30 Notre Dame

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 NC State

Oct. 21 at Florida State

Oct. 28 at Louisville

Nov. 2 Wake Forest (Thurs.)

Nov. 11 at North Carolina

Nov. 18 at Virginia

Nov. 25 Pitt



2023 Florida State football schedule

Sept. 3 Camping World Kickoff (Orlando, Fla.) vs. LSU (Sun.)

Sept. 9 Southern Miss

Sept. 16 at Boston College

Sept. 23 at Clemson

Sept. 30 OPEN

Oct. 7 Virginia Tech

Oct. 14 Syracuse

Oct. 21 Duke

Oct. 28 at Wake Forest

Nov. 4 at Pitt

Nov. 11 Miami

Nov. 18 North Alabama

Nov. 25 at Florida

RELATED: Way-too-early college football preseason top 25 for the 2023 season

2023 Georgia Tech football schedule

Sept. 1 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (Atlanta, Ga.) vs. Louisville

Sept. 9 South Carolina State

Sept. 16 at Ole Miss

Sept. 23 at Wake Forest

Sept. 30 Bowling Green

Oct. 7 at Miami

Oct. 14 OPEN

Oct. 21 Boston College

Oct. 28 North Carolina

Nov. 4 at Virginia

Nov. 11 at Clemson

Nov. 18 Syracuse

Nov. 25 Georgia



2023 Louisville football schedule

Sept. 1 Chick-fil-A Kickoff (Atlanta, Ga.)

at Georgia Tech (Fri.)

Sept. 7 Murray State (Thurs.)

Sept. 16 at Indiana

Sept. 23 Boston College

Sept. 29 at NC State (Fri.)

Oct. 7 Notre Dame

Oct. 14 at Pitt

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 Duke

Nov. 4 Virginia Tech

Nov. 9 Virginia (Thurs.)

Nov. 18 at Miami

Nov. 25 Kentucky



2023 Miami football schedule

Sept. 1 Miami (OH) (Fri.)

Sept. 9 Texas A&M

Sept. 14 Bethune-Cookman (Thurs.)

Sept. 23 at Temple

Sept. 30 OPEN

Oct. 7 Georgia Tech

Oct. 14 at North Carolina

Oct. 21 Clemson

Oct. 28 Virginia

Nov. 4 at NC State

Nov. 11 at Florida State

Nov. 18 Louisville

Nov. 24 at Boston College (Fri.)



2023 North Carolina football schedule

Sept. 2 Duke’s Mayo Classic (Charlotte, N.C.) vs. South Carolina

Sept. 9 App State

Sept. 16 Minnesota

Sept. 23 at Pitt

Sept. 30 OPEN

Oct. 7 Syracuse

Oct. 14 Miami

Oct. 21 Virginia

Oct. 28 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 4 Campbell

Nov. 11 Duke

Nov. 18 at Clemson

Nov. 25 at NC State



🏆: Championship history





2023 NC State football schedule

Sept. 2 at UConn

Sept. 9 Notre Dame

Sept. 16 VMI

Sept. 22 at Virginia (Fri.)

Sept. 29 Louisville (Fri.)

Oct. 7 Marshall

Oct. 14 at Duke

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 28 Clemson

Nov. 4 Miami

Nov. 11 at Wake Forest

Nov. 18 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 North Carolina



2023 Pitt football schedule

Sept. 2 Wofford

Sept. 9 Cincinnati

Sept. 16 at West Virginia

Sept. 23 North Carolina

Sept. 30 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 7 OPEN

Oct. 14 Louisville

Oct. 21 at Wake Forest

Oct. 28 at Notre Dame

Nov. 4 Florida State

Nov. 11 at Syracuse (The Bronx, N.Y.)

Nov. 16 Boston College (Thurs.)

Nov. 25 at Duke



2023 Syracuse football schedule

Sept. 2 Colgate

Sept. 9 Western Michigan

Sept. 16 at Purdue

Sept. 23 Army

Sept. 30 Clemson

Oct. 7 at North Carolina

Oct. 14 at Florida State

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 26 at Virginia Tech (Thurs.)

Nov. 3 Boston College (Fri.)

Nov. 11 Pitt (The Bronx, N.Y.)

Nov. 18 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 25 Wake Forest



2023 Virginia football schedule

Sept. 2 at Tennessee (Nashville, Tenn.)

Sept. 9 James Madison

Sept. 16 at Maryland

Sept. 22 NC State (Fri.)

Sept. 30 at Boston College

Oct. 7 William & Mary

Oct. 14 OPEN

Oct. 21 at North Carolina

Oct. 28 at Miami

Nov. 4 Georgia Tech

Nov. 9 at Louisville (Thurs.)

Nov. 18 Duke

Nov. 25 Virginia Tech



2023 Virginia Tech football schedule

Sept. 2 Old Dominion

Sept. 9 Purdue

Sept. 16 at Rutgers

Sept. 23 at Marshall

Sept. 30 Pitt

Oct. 7 at Florida State

Oct. 14 Wake Forest

Oct. 21 OPEN

Oct. 26 Syracuse (Thurs.)

Nov. 4 at Louisville

Nov. 11 at Boston College

Nov. 18 NC State

Nov. 25 at Virginia



2023 Wake Forest football schedule