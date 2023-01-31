TRENDING 📈

Beanpot

Harvard, Northeastern advance to men's final

🚀 Houston & Texas rocket up Andy Katz's latest rankings

🐔 South Carolina, LSU lead women's Power 10
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | February 6, 2023

2023 Super Bowl rosters: Where the Eagles and Chiefs played college football

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was a 3-time champ at DIII Mount Union

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12. There are more than 100 former college football players between the two rosters.

Oklahoma is the most represented FBS school with six players, while FCS and DII football combined have eight players.

Here is how the rosters break down:

All roster information is as of Jan. 31, 2023

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Kansas City Chiefs

Active Roster

Player Number Position College
Nick Allegretti 73 G Illinois
Blake Bell 81 TE Oklahoma
Nick Bolton 32 LB Missouri
Orlando Brown 57 T Oklahoma
Shane Buechele 12 QB SMU
Michael Burton 45 FB Rutgers
Deon Bush 26 DB Miami (FL)
Harrison Butker 7 K Georgia Tech
Leo Chenal 54 LB Wisconsin
Frank Clark 55 DE Michigan
Jack Cochrane 43 LB South Dakota
Bryan Cook 6 S Cincinnati
Mike Danna 51 DE Michigan
Carlos Dunlap 8 DE Florida
Jody Fortson 88 TE Valdosta State
Willie Gay 50 LB Mississippi State
Noah Gray 83 TE Duke
Mecole Hardman 17 WR Georgia
Darius Harris 47 LB Middle Tennessee
Chad Henne 4 QB Michigan
Malik Herring 94 DE Georgia
Creed Humphrey 52 C Oklahoma
Nazeeh Johnson 13 S Marshall
Chris Jones 95 DT Mississippi State
Ronald Jones 2 RB USC
Joshua Kaindoh 59 DE Florida State
George Karlaftis 56 DE Purdue
Travis Kelce 87 TE Cincinnati
Darian Kinnard 75 T Kentucky
Patrick Mahomes 15 QB Texas Tech
Trent McDuffie 21 CB Washington
Jerick McKinnon 1 RB Georgia Southern
Skyy Moore 24 WR Western Michigan
Lucas Niang 67 OL TCU
Derrick Nnadi 91 DT Florida State
Isiah Pacheco 10 RB Rutgers
Justin Reid 20 S Stanford
Khalen Saunders 99 DT Western Illinois
Trey Smith 65 OL Tennessee
JuJu Smith-Schuster 9 WR USC
L'Jarius Sneed 38 CB Louisiana Tech
Juan Thornhill 22 S Virginia
Joe Thuney 62 OL NC State
Kadarius Toney 19 WR Florida
Tommy Townsend 5 P Florida
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 11 WR South Florida
Prince Tega Wanogho 70 T Auburn
Jaylen Watson 35 CB Washington State
Justin Watson 84 WR Penn
Brandon Williams 66 DT Missouri Southern
Joshua Williams 23 DB Fayetteville State
James Winchester 41 LS Oklahoma
Andrew Wylie 77 G Eastern Michigan

SUPER BOWL MVPS: Where each former winner played in college

Super Bowl Rosters: Colleges represented by the Philadelphia Eagles

Active Roster

Player Number Position College
Reed Blankenship 32 S Middle Tennessee
Ian Book 19 QB Notre Dame
James Bradberry 24 CB Samford
A.J. Brown 11 WR Ole Miss
Grant Calcaterra 81 TE SMU
Britain Covey 18 WR Utah
Fletcher Cox 91 DT Mississippi State
Jordan Davis 90 DT Georgia
Nakobe Dean 17 LB Georgia
Landon Dickerson 69 G Alabama
Andre Dillard 77 T Washington State
Jack Driscoll 63 T/G Auburn
T.J. Edwards 57 LB Wisconsin
Jake Elliott 4 K Memphis
Christian Elliss 53 LB Idaho
Marcus Epps 22 S Wyoming
Kenneth Gainwell 14 RB Memphis
C.J. Gardner-Johnson 23 S Florida
Dallas Goedert 88 TE South Dakota State
Brandon Graham 55 DE Michigan
Javon Hargrave 97 DT South Carolina State
Jalen Hurts 1 QB Oklahoma
Josh Jobe 28 CB Alabama
Lane Johnson 65 T Oklahoma
Kyron Johnson 58 LB Kansas
Patrick Johnson 48 LB Tulane
Linval Joseph 72 DT East Carolina
Cam Jurgens 51 C/G Nebraska
Jason Kelce 62 C Cincinnati
Brett Kern 13 P Toledo
Rick Lovato 45 LS Old Dominion
Avonte Maddox 29 CB Pittsburgh
Jordan Mailata* 68 T N/A
Zech McPhearson 27 CB Texas Tech
Gardner Minshew 10 QB Washington State
Zach Pascal 3 WR Old Dominion
Robert Quinn 98 DE North Carolina
Haason Reddick 7 LB Temple
Miles Sanders 26 RB Penn State
Boston Scott 35 RB Louisiana Tech
Josiah Scott 33 CB Michigan State
Trey Sermon 34 RB Ohio State
Isaac Seumalo 56 G Oregon State
Darius Slay 2 CB Mississippi State
DeVonta Smith 6 WR Alabama
Jack Stoll 89 TE Nebraska
Ndamukong Suh 74 DT Nebraska
Josh Sweat 94 DE Florida State
K'Von Wallace 42 S Clemson
Quez Watkins 16 WR Southern Miss
Kyzir White 43 LB West Virginia
Milton Williams 93 DT Louisiana Tech

*Jordan Mailata previously played rugby in Australia before being recruited to the NFL through their International Player Pathway Program.

LOOKING AHEAD: Preseason top 25 rankings for the 2023 college football season

Breakdown by college

Here are all the schools with at least two players or more:

Number of players College
6 Oklahoma
4 Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi State
3 Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisiana Tech, Nebraska, Washington State
2 Auburn, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, Rutgers, SMU, Texas Tech, USC, Wisconsin

Breakdown by conference

Here are all the conferences represented at least two times or more:

Number of players Conference
20 SEC
16 Big Ten
12 Big 12
11 ACC, American
9 Pac-12
8 C-USA
3 MAC, MVC (FCS)
2 Sun Belt

FCS and DII breakdown

Here are all the FCS schools represented:

COLLEGE CONFERENCE
Samford SoCon
South Carolina State MEAC
South Dakota MVC
South Dakota State MVC
Western Illinois MVC

Here are all the DII schools represented:

College Conference
Fayetteville State CIAA
Missouri Southern MIAA
Valdosta State Gulf South

👀 COLLEGE CAREERS OF NFL STARS

2023 NFL Draft QBs: Bryce Young | C.J. Stroud Will Levis | Anthony Richardson
2023 NFL Draft WRs: Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Jordan Addison | Quentin Johnston
2023 NFL Draft DL: Jalen Carter | Will Anderson Jr. | Myles Murphy | Tyree Wilson
2022 NFL Draft: Christian WatsonBrock Purdy | Bailey Zappe | Skylar Thompson | Isiah Pacheco
2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence | Trey Lance | Ja'Marr Chase | Justin Fields | Mac Jones | Devonta Smith
2020 NFL Draft: Joe Burrow | Tua Tagovailoa | Tee Higgins | Jalen Hurts
2019 NFL Draft: Kyler Murray | Deebo Samuel | Gardner Minshew II | Miles Sanders | A.J. Brown
2018 NFL Draft: Lamar Jackson | Baker Mayfield | Josh Allen | Darius Leonard
2017 NFL Draft: Patrick Mahomes | Deshaun Watson | Cooper Kupp | Juju Smith-Schuster
2014 NFL Draft: Aaron Donald | Odell Beckham Jr. | Khalil Mack | Jerick McKinnon
FCS alums: Carson Wentz | Jimmy Garoppolo | Taylor Heinicke
Legends: Tom BradyJackie Robinson | Deion Sanders | Cam Newton
More: Matthew Stafford | Jalen Ramsey | Travis Kelce

Hunter Luepke: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Here's a quick guide to fullback Hunter Luepke's college career at North Dakota State.
READ MORE

Chris Jones: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Here's a quick guide to defensive tackle Chris Jones' college career at Mississippi State.
READ MORE

Haason Reddick: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Here's a quick guide to defensive end/outside linebacker Haason Reddick's college career at Temple.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners