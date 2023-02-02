Jordan Addison: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Jordan Addison had a fantastic career at two programs, Southern California and Pittsburgh, winning the Biletnikoff Award at the latter. At both programs, Addison solidified himself as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here's more on Addison's college career.

The vitals on Jordan Addison

School: Pittsburgh/Southern California

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Years active: 2020-2022

Here are Jordan Addison’s career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REc Rec Yds YPC Rec TD Rush Att Rush Yds Rush tds 2020 10 60 666 11.1 4 9 58 0 2021 14 100 1,593 15.9 17 7 56 1 2022 14 59 875 14.8 8 4 33 0 Career 38 219 2,534 11.6 29 20 147 1

Jordan Addison, a native of Frederick, Maryland, signed with Pitt over a litany of offers that included Maryland, East Carolina and more per 247Sports.

JORDAN ADDISON GOES THE DISTANCE 😱 pic.twitter.com/sh62Bcomdl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2022

What kind of prospect was Jordan Addison in high school?

Addison was a four-star wide receiver at Tuscarora High School in Frederick, Maryland. Addison was a top-10 athlete in the country depending on the recruiting service and a top-10 player in Maryland in the class of 2020.

Addison played wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back in high school as a four-year varsity starter. During his senior season, Addison caught 25 passes for 544 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 21.8 yards per catch. Addison also ran track, participating in the high jump, long jump and sprints.

Tuscarora’s Naseem Pacheco pops a pass over the line to Jordan Addison, who turns it into a 24-yard TD. Addison later scored on a game-breaking 73-yard pass ply to give the Titans a 27-26 victory over South Hagerstown. pic.twitter.com/28nqmYK1ql — Bob Parasiliti (@HmsportsBob) September 21, 2019

What was Jordan Addison's record in college?

Addison played in all but one game over his three-year career. Pitt finished a combined 17-8 during his career, advancing to the 2021 Peach Bowl. USC finished 11-3 during his final season, advancing to the 2022 Cotton Bowl.

WR Jordan Addison basically doing whatever he wants in the #USC offense through 2 games.



13 targets

12 catches

226 yards

18.8 YDS/catch

9.8 YAC/catch

4 TD catches pic.twitter.com/AVVWsZmG53 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 11, 2022

Records set by Addison

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Addison in college:

1st in single-game receiving touchdowns (4, 2021)

What awards did Jordan Addison win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Addison won in college: