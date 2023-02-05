A.J. Brown: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Before A.J. Brown turned into the No. 1 wide receiver on the Philadelphia Eagles' run to Super Bowl LVII, he was a dynamic threat out wide at Ole Miss.
Here's more on Brown's college career.
The vitals on A.J. Brown
School: Ole Miss
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-1
Weight: 230 pounds
Years active: 2016-18
Here are Brown's career stats in college.
|YEAR
|GAMES
|REC
|REC YDS
|YPC
|REC TD
|2016
|12
|29
|412
|14.2
|2
|2017
|12
|75
|1,254
|16.7
|11
|2018
|12
|85
|1,320
|15.5
|6
|Career
|36
|189
|2,984
|15.8
|19
Brown, a native of Starkville, Mississippi, signed with Ole Miss over a litany of offers that included Auburn, Alabama and more, per 247Sports.
AJ Brown at Ole Miss: disrespectful 🔥
What kind of prospect was Brown in high school?
Brown was a four-star wide receiver at Starkville High School in Starkville, Mississippi. Brown was a top-five wide receiver in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-three player in Mississippi in the class of 2016.
Brown finished his high school career on top as a 6A state champion, finishing his senior season with 83 catches for 1,371 yards and 13 touchdowns. He played in the Under Armour All-American game where he caught four passes for 79 yards a touchdown. Brown was a dual-sport athlete, starring in baseball and making history as the second player to ever make the Under Armour All-American football and baseball games.
AJ Brown taking his talents to Ole Miss.
The catch of the season so far: Starkville High's AJ Brown does his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression!
What was Brown's record in college?
Brown and Ole Miss finished a combined 11-13 during his career. The 2016 season is not included in the combined win-loss total after Ole Miss' wins were vacated. Brown never got the chance to play in a bowl game during his collegiate career.
Records set by Brown
Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Brown in college:
- 1st in Ole Miss career receiving yards (2,984)
- 1st in Ole Miss career 100-yard receiving games (12)
- 1st in Ole Miss single-game receiving yards (233)
- 1st in Ole Miss single-season receptions (85)
- 1st in Ole Miss single-season receiving yards (1,320)
- 1st in Ole Miss single-season receiving touchdowns (11)
- 3rd in Ole Miss career receptions (189)
- 5th in Ole Miss career receiving touchdowns (19)
HIGHLIGHTS: AJ Brown sets single-game receiving record (233 yards) in Ole Miss win. Matt Luke claims 1st victory as Rebels interim coach.
Which awards did Brown win in college?
Here are the awards and honors Brown won in college:
- Second-Team All-American by FWAA (2018)
- First-Team All-SEC (2018)
- Second-Team All-American by Phil Steele (2017)
- Third-Team All-American by Associated Press (2017)
- First Team All-SEC (2017)
- Biletnikoff Award semifinalist (2017)
- C Spire Conerly Trophy (best player in Mississippi) (2017)
Ole Miss WR AJ Brown Highlights
Brown was one of the best playmakers in all of college football. He has the ability beat defenses deep as well catch a short pass & take it to the house #HottyToddy
Full Video 🎥: https://t.co/i8DfuDeyWQ pic.twitter.com/DyodzgfGbD