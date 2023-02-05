A.J. Brown: College football career, stats, highlights, records

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

Before A.J. Brown turned into the No. 1 wide receiver on the Philadelphia Eagles' run to Super Bowl LVII, he was a dynamic threat out wide at Ole Miss.

Here's more on Brown's college career.

The vitals on A.J. Brown

School: Ole Miss

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-1

Weight: 230 pounds

Years active: 2016-18

Here are Brown's career stats in college.

YEAR GAMES REC REC YDS YPC REC TD 2016 12 29 412 14.2 2 2017 12 75 1,254 16.7 11 2018 12 85 1,320 15.5 6 Career 36 189 2,984 15.8 19

Brown, a native of Starkville, Mississippi, signed with Ole Miss over a litany of offers that included Auburn, Alabama and more, per 247Sports.

What kind of prospect was Brown in high school?

Brown was a four-star wide receiver at Starkville High School in Starkville, Mississippi. Brown was a top-five wide receiver in the country, depending on the recruiting service, and a top-three player in Mississippi in the class of 2016.

Brown finished his high school career on top as a 6A state champion, finishing his senior season with 83 catches for 1,371 yards and 13 touchdowns. He played in the Under Armour All-American game where he caught four passes for 79 yards a touchdown. Brown was a dual-sport athlete, starring in baseball and making history as the second player to ever make the Under Armour All-American football and baseball games.

AJ Brown taking his talents to Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/oM6dQBzwzm — Michael Bonner (@michaelbbonner) February 3, 2016

The catch of the season so far: Starkville High's AJ Brown @Brown1arthur does his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression! pic.twitter.com/0QQcC6bH12 — Robby Donoho III (@RobbyDonoho) September 26, 2015

What was Brown's record in college?

Brown and Ole Miss finished a combined 11-13 during his career. The 2016 season is not included in the combined win-loss total after Ole Miss' wins were vacated. Brown never got the chance to play in a bowl game during his collegiate career.

Records set by Brown

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Brown in college:

1st in Ole Miss career receiving yards (2,984)

1st in Ole Miss career 100-yard receiving games (12)

1st in Ole Miss single-game receiving yards (233)

1st in Ole Miss single-season receptions (85)

1st in Ole Miss single-season receiving yards (1,320)

1st in Ole Miss single-season receiving touchdowns (11)

3rd in Ole Miss career receptions (189)

5th in Ole Miss career receiving touchdowns (19)

HIGHLIGHTS: AJ Brown sets single-game receiving record (233 yards) in Ole Miss win. Matt Luke claims 1st victory as Rebels interim coach. pic.twitter.com/WT7CZMtquu — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) September 3, 2017

Which awards did Brown win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Brown won in college:

Second-Team All-American by FWAA (2018)

First-Team All-SEC (2018)

Second-Team All-American by Phil Steele (2017)

Third-Team All-American by Associated Press (2017)

First Team All-SEC (2017)

Biletnikoff Award semifinalist (2017)

C Spire Conerly Trophy (best player in Mississippi) (2017)